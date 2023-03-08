CHICO — Farther from home than they’ve ever been, the Half Moon Bay Cougars delivered.
The Coastside road warriors continued their historic postseason run Tuesday night with a 71-61 victory in the CIF Northern California Division IV boys’ basketball regional finals at No. 5-seed Chico. The No. 10-seed Cougars (21-10) used a remarkable second-half performance to claim the program’s first-ever Nor Cal title.
“I’m so happy, I don’t even have any words,” HMB junior Jaeden Hutchins said. “I’m so excited. We’ve been through so much adversity and stuff. I’m so pumped. This is amazing.”
With the game deadlocked 30-30 at the half, the Cougars set the tone in the third quarter, outscoring the Panthers 19-13. Then Hutchins got freed up for a big fourth quarter, netting nine of his game-high 23 points as HMB outscored Chico 22-12 over the final eight minutes.
The key, said HMB head coach John Parsons, was turning his Cougars into lions.
“We talked about how this whole road has taught us, we learned something the previous game and implemented the following game,” Parsons said. “And last game we weren’t happy with how we finished the game, and we made that an emphasis the last two days. We want to finish the game. We wanted to finish like lions, we wanted to be killers out there, to win the game instead of playing to not lose the game. And we did that today.”
It took a gritty performance in the paint to secure the win. Chico (24-9) outrebounded the Cougars 37-23 and dominated the offensive glass. Hutchins, at 6-6, was getting blocked out consistently, so HMB turned to an unlikely post presence in 6-foot guard Drew Dorwin. The senior finished with five rebounds, but his tough physical play in the paint against Chico’s 6-4 forward Landon Kobz was a difference maker.
“It’s very tough, because I’m 6-foot tall, and the guy I’m guarding is 6-foot-4,” Dorwin said. “But we were still able to tough it out. They were really tough, so that was a tough matchup. But thankfully we were able to do it.”
HMB’s shot selection wasn’t great in the early going. The Cougars forced two early layups. Then after they took their first lead at 12-11 on a pair of free throws by Miles Rippberger, they missed a third on a haphazard dribble-drive against Chico’s strong interior defense. The Panthers answered with a 3-pointer from senior forward Phil Bernardez to go up 14-12 with under a minute remaining in the quarter. But HMB remained stubborn and got to the line again to end the period, with senior Dio Lucido knocking down both free throws to tie it 14-14.
Chico got off to a strong start in the second. Bernardez hit his first of two free throws, then the Panthers grabbed the offensive board on the missed second and kicked it to the corner for All-Eastern League senior Odin NIelsen to sink a 3, giving Chico a quick 18-14 lead.
Then Lucido turned the tide. The senior guard was magnificent in the second quarter, knocking down a 3 from up top to make it 18-17. He’d go on to score 14 points in the game, 10 of them coming in the second quarter, as his dribble-drive penetration was the only work the Cougars got done in the paint before the half.
“Dio really carried us that first half,” Parsons said. “He always steps up in the biggest games. He doesn’t put up the most points during the season, but in the big games we know he’s going to be there for us.”
Chico was hindered by 6-7 senior Brendan Finney sitting for much of the second quarter after picking up his second foul on the last play of the first.
“Brendan is a good player, and he’s a mountain of a young man,” Chico head coach Abraham Simmons said. “He’s 6-7, so he needs to be on the floor. And when he’s not on the floor, we’re obviously a whole lot smaller. So, that was a big difference.”
After the break, Hutchins found his footing in the paint, and it opened him up to bring his inside-out game to life. He racked up three rebounds and blocked shot in the third, while he and freshman Gio Garduno-Martin led the offense on a 7-2 run to open the half.
But it was an unknown sophomore, Asher Meighen, who hit the biggest shot of the night for HMB. With the Cougars leading 45-43 near the end of the third quarter, Meighen took aim from the corner to drill a 3 and got fouled in the process. He converted the 4-point play to send HMB into the fourth up 49-43.
“That was huge,” Parsons said. “Asher, he’s only a sophomore. He hasn’t played a ton this season. There’s been games where he hasn’t gotten in. And we threw him in there. That was a huge play he made, and he did a good job battling on the boards for us.”
The work Hutchins did in the paint in the third quarter paid off on the scoring side in the fourth. After Meighan misfired on a 3-point look, Chico closed it to 51-49 when All-Eastern League point guard Rashad Samuels — who scored a team-high 19 points — got to the line to hit two free throws.
But Hutchins answered with a pull-up jumper to spark a 7-1 run. Capped by a 3 by from up top by Hutchins. A Chico and-1 by Nielsen down the stretch gave the Panthers a last-gasp hope in closing it to 62-57. But Garduno-Martin answered with a clutch sidestep 3 to spark a 9-0 run to seal the win.
“We did a great job finishing, better than we have all year,” Hutchins said. “We’ve been working on that all year, and it’s amazing to just see it come together.”
Half Moon Bay’s fanbase certainly traveled well again. Saturday’s regional semifinal win at Marin Catholic required a 40-minute drive to Kentfield. Tuesday’s road trip to Chico was a lot more demanding.
“This is a big thing for us,” Parsons said. “Our community, I cannot stress enough how much our community means to us. Them coming out, it did not feel like a road game, once again. So, our fans made a three-and-a-half-hour drive to support us, and I don’t know if we get this done without them. Big games deserve big emotions.”
And the Coastside fans got one heck of a show.
“It’s incredible,” Dorwin said. “It’s just the first time Half Moon Bay has won this for basketball. It’s such an incredible experience, it’s incredible to be a part of the team. It’s awesome.”
With the win, the Cougars advance to the Nor Cal Division IV state championship game to face Southern California’s No. 1-seed Valencia. Tip-off at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is scheduled for noon.
