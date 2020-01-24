In the midst of the San Mateo County girls’ wrestling revolution in recent years, Half Moon Bay has long had something of a “kid sister” complex in looking up at powerhouse Menlo-Atherton.
That’s the thing about wrestling, though. Those “kid sisters” can grow up and take what’s theirs by force.
With Menlo-Atherton graduating seven of its core wrestlers from last year’s Central Coast Section championship team, Half Moon Bay emerged as the No. 1-ranked team in the CCS from the outset of this season. Thursday night, on their home mat, the Lady Cougars made good on that ranking, taking down M-A in dual-meet action 48-27.
“They’re honestly amazing,” Half Moon Bay junior Socorro Aguilar said of M-A. “Every team is. But I think that we do have a good chance of winning (the CCS title).”
Insofar as the PAL is concerned, Thursday’s dual meet was merely an exhibition. The individual results count toward wrestlers’ records, but the team scoring has no bearing as the PAL does not observe girls’ wrestling standings during the regular season, seeing as only three schools — M-A, Half Moon Bay and Terra Nova — have enough wrestlers to form full rosters.
Team champions are decided at the end of the year in the PAL girls’ wrestling tournament. This year’s PAL girls’ tournament will be held Friday, Feb. 14 at San Mateo High School.
Half Moon Bay did claim the PAL girls’ wrestling championship last year, but M-A rested many of its regulars to save its starting lineup for the 2018-19 CCS tournament. M-A went on to win four individual CCS titles as well as the team championship.
“We definitely graduated a lot of people and so we’ve lost a lot of our really high scorers,” said Anna Smith, an M-A four-year varsity senior and the only returning regular from last season. “We’re really trying to build up a new team. So, we’re putting time into a lot of the new girls and making sure that they can succeed. So, it’s not focusing on one or two girls … but it’s trying to incorporate everyone into a team and trying to get back into what we used to have.”
Make no mistake, though. Despite M-A’s youthful roster — which Thursday finished with back-to-back freshmen at the 191-pound and 237-pound weight classes — M-A is poised to compete this season. At the Mid California Classic Wrestling Tournament Saturday in Gilroy, the M-A girls took sixth place with 83 points, not far back of third-place Half Moon Bay with 112.
And when Smith walked off the mat victorious Thursday following a convincing first-round pin of Half Moon Bay senior Sandra Sanchez at 133s, it gave M-A — despite Half Moon Bay starting the night by winning at 103s and 113s via forfeit — a 21-18 lead at the halfway mark of the dual meet.
The back half of Half Moon Bay’s lineup dominated, however, winning six of the last seven matches, four via pin.
“We’re pretty solid throughout our lineup,” Half Moon Bay head coach Sam Temko said. “I think [M-A] proved, obviously, that they’re a little stronger at the lower weights. There were a couple of upsets that we thought were going to go our way and luckily we were able to bounce back from those.”
At 139s, Half Moon Bay senior Esmeralda Mendez earned a 5-0 decision over Zoe Zehnder to tie the team scoring 21-21.
Then Half Moon Bay senior Yulissa Ramirez rallied for a victory with a 4-2 decision, bouncing back from an early 2-0 deficit by scoring each of her points one at a time.
“It was not a good situation to be in,” Ramirez said.
But M-A’s Lauren Wargo was penalized in the final minute for a second false-start caution, then was called for an illegal hold followed by a clasping call.
“We lucked out with that one,” Temko said. “The other girl pretty much gave us our points. So, we lucked out there.”
With a 24-21 lead, Half Moon Bay got back-to-back pins from junior Jacqueline Miguel-Dolores over Lily Martin (152s) and senior Elisa Mendez over Alex Lujan (162s) to up the lead to 36-21. M-A junior Hanna Hendrickson followed with a comeback win at 172s, trailing 4-0 but scoring a third-round pin to keep her team in the match at 36-27 with two bouts to go.
Aguilar, though, clinched the win for Half Moon Bay with her win at 191s, scoring a third-round pin of M-A freshman Isabella Epidendio. The two faced one another Saturday at MidCals, something that seemed to benefit the more experienced Aguilar.
“You know what they can do,” Aguilar said. “I guess, in a way, you know how to take them down and what their strengths and weaknesses are.”
Still, Aguilar is herself relatively new to the wrestling world. The junior said she never competed in a sport in her life until joining the wrestling team last year when her older brother Luis dragged her into it.
“He kind of dragged me into it and I just really liked it,” Aguilar said.
This isn’t unlike the way Smith found her way to the M-A team. Smith’s brother James previously wrestled for the M-A boys. The difference for Smith, however, was she wrestled in middle school for two years during the spring. Even with this, Smith said she needed plenty of help learning the ropes when she arrived in high school.
Now, M-A is looking to reinvent itself with even less experience. This is an interesting dynamic, seeing as the girls’ varsity team has three times as many wrestlers as it did when Smith was a freshman.
“A lot of them are really new and don’t know what wrestling is at all,” Smith said. “I got to watch it a lot … so I knew what it’s supposed to look like and what it’s supposed to be. They don’t. And it’s also we had like seven girls, eight girls my freshman year where now it’s at 26.”
Thursday’s other results: Half Moon Bay sophomore Yessenia Covarrubiass won via forfeit at 103s; M-A’s Eden Fisher pinned Carmen Ramirez at 108s; Half Moon Bay junior Elizabeth Mendez-Cortez won via forfeit at 113s; M-A senior Alejha Broussard pinned Carina Sanchez at 118s; M-A sophomore Alexia Bensoussan pinned Taylor Micallef at 123s; Half Moon Bay sophomore Leonor Sarabia pinned Anna Younes at 128s; and Half Moon Bay junior Nataly Gijon pinned Ashley Gutierrez at 237s.
