Something has got to give.
The San Mateo Bearcats have been flawless on defense this season. Through two games, Mateo has yet to allow a point, recording shutouts of 21-0 against El Camino in its Aug. 30 season opener, and 34-0 in an upset of “A” league Aragon Sept. 6.
The Bearcats (2-0) locked up EC and Aragon through the middle, allowing little if anything to advance between the tackles. Mateo’s linebacker corps of Kevin Pelaez and Aiden Harper in the middle, along with Luke Bergstrom and Oman Maithaluni on the outside, have combined for five tackles for losses, led by Pelaez’s three.
“He’s been huge,” San Mateo head coach Jeff Scheller said. “Just the football IQ, it’s obvious. But he’s done a really good job of being a student of the game. And that’s just helped him play faster.”
What makes for an intriguing Game of the Week matchup is Capuchino’s history of running the ball. The Mustangs (1-1) can be bullish, particularly on the natural turf of their home field, where they opened the season Aug. 30 with a 32-6 loss to Lincoln-SF, the defending CIF Division 6-A state champion and a team that hasn’t lost since 2017.
“I’m hoping that experience from playing teams like that can help us out [Friday] night,” Capuchino head coach Jay Oca said.
The experience that was evident in last week’s 34-14 win over Evergreen Valley-San Jose is the core of Capuchino’s offensive line, a pair of two-year starters in sophomore center Isaiah Mendoza and senior guard Timothy Bryning. The tandem has started 12 varsity games playing side by side.
Still, Oca said he knows San Mateo — playing in the more advanced Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division for the second straight year — can motor in all facets of the game.
“They’re disciplined, they move fast and they attack the ball,” Oca said. “The kids know it’s going to be a hard fought battle.”
While San Mateo was strong through the middle last week against Aragon, Scheller credited the secondary with keeping the shutout intact.
“I think our coverage was excellent,” Scheller said. “Their quarterback, who’s young, was pretty savvy at throwing the ball away. … But our pass coverage was excellent and our pass rush was fierce. So, there was a lot of chaos for us towards them.”
Aragon had a grand opportunity on a botched punt by the Bearcats, taking over inside the Mateo 20-yard line. After junior defensive tackle Soane Kolokihakaufisi got to the quarterback to hurry an incomplete pass, the run defense stepped up as Paleaz, Angel Cruz and Gustavo Cisneros stopped a run for a 1-yard gain.
Then on third down, Aragon got a 1-on-1 matchup with cornerback Shanil Prasad, but the senior came up with a deflection to force Aragon to attempt a field goal, a 34-yard attempt that fell short.
“[Prasad] played his position perfectly,” Scheller said. “The [receiver] might have been a little bit taller than him, but he used the sideline and the end zone to his advantage … and he did a great just of deflecting that pass.”
Scheller gives all the credit for his team’s prowess at stopping opposing offenses to San Mateo’s new defensive coordinator Brian Bold. He is in his second tenure with the Bearcats, having coached the Mateo junior-varsity squad in 2014 and ’15.
“He’s a teacher — period,” Scheller said. “He’s a teacher and he treats it like a classroom. And he has high expectations to everyone to know their assignments. And if guys don’t know their assignments, it’s on to the next guy.”
There is a bit a payback storyline for San Mateo as well. Two years ago — when the teams were both in the PAL Lake Division — the Bearcats finished their season on a losing note, falling 14-10 to the Mustangs.
