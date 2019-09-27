When the Mills Vikings and Sequoia Ravens meet at Terremere Field in Redwood City Friday night at 7 p.m., keep in mind that both teams could very well be undefeated.
Each enter the final week of non-league play with one loss — Mills is 3-1, and Sequoia is 2-1 coming off a bye week — and with both enduring their lone loses in Week 2, they also each own the uncanny similarity of walking away feeling as though they could have, and should have, won.
“We let the game get away two weeks ago,” Mills head coach Kevin Thorson said. “But if we do things correctly, we’ll do fine.”
Exhibit A, Mills’ 27-20 loss at Hillsdale. The Vikings missed two field goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and the game was deadlocked 20-20 until Hillsdale won on an epic 72-yard pitch-and-catch touchdown with three seconds to go.
Exhibit B, Sequoia’s 16-12 loss to Skyline-Oakland. The Ravens were leading late in the fourth quarter when Skyline benefitted from a short-field kickoff. Skyline pounded the kick into the turf and created an advantageous high hop, recovering the onside attempt deep in Sequoia territory.
Skyline went on to score the game-winning touchdown inside the last five minutes, leaving the Ravens shaking their heads. Especially head coach Rob Poulos, who contended the kickoff should have been penalized, seeing as the Central Coast Section deemed such kickoffs illegal when they use the turf to create high hops, as to protect special teams players from taking exposed hits.
“Suddenly we lost control of the game and couldn’t pull it out at the end,” Poulos said.
Friday’s matchup will mark the first time Sequoia and Mills have met since the 2010 season, when both teams played in the Peninsula Athletic League Lake Division. The Ravens, in Poulos’ second year at the helm, won handily 58-6 en route to claiming the Lake Division championship.
And with the Vikings’ aggressive defense having allowed just 33 points in three games — and coming off a 21-0 shutout of Yerba Buena-San Jose — Poulos is mindful of a team that has, at times, really imposed its will.
“They look physical,” Poulos said. “They look like an aggressive, physical team. They jump on stuff.”
But they’re not a fast team, at least according to Thorson. In his first year at the helm of the Vikings, Thorson quickly righted a ship of a team that was in danger of falling off the face of the Earth. And he has already matched last year’s win total when the Vikings went 3-6 overall.
“We kind of think we don’t have speed,” Thorson said. “We just think if we do things correctly, we do then correctly. It’s not about blazing speed. It’s about team effort.”
Thorson has relied heavily on the run game, especially Tevita Ofila Fifita. The junior went for 260 total yards of offense in the Hillsdale loss, including 16 carries for 164 yards.
Mills also has a weapon at quarterback in senior Dominic Piefer, though he hasn’t got a chance to really air it out. Thorson said the problem is simple. Piefer doesn’t have many passing targets.
“[Predominantly rushing] wasn’t the game plan,” Thorson said. “But if you have to do it, you have to do it. … If we ever get healthy, you’ll see it. We’re only running 40% of the playbook.”
Sequoia’s bread and butter has been forcing teams to the air. The Ravens have benefitted from 10 opponents’ turnovers, including seven interceptions. Senior safety Nolan Tarzon has five of those picks, including three in the season opener against rival Woodside. He has gone on to record one pick in each of Sequoia’ next two games.
“The defense has been pretty opportunistic,” Poulos said. “They’ve been getting turnovers every game … a couple fumble recoveries, a lot of interceptions, not necessarily killing people on the yardage side of things. But breaking up drives.”
Two-way standout Steven Stone has also been a key piece of the secondary, playing a lockdown cornerback position, as Poulos described. Stone is also Sequoia’s leading receiver out of the slot position, totaling nine receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior running back Simon Talauati has been consistently good, rushing for 323 yards through three games. The Mills defense has long been renowned for takeaways in the secondary, specifically with the standout play of senior free safety Nuku Vahai. But Poulos is more cognizant of what the Vikings can do to key on the run game.
“I’m less worried about [the secondary] and I’m more worried about how aggressive they come up and make stops,” Poulos said, “and am really impressed with how their defense is coming up and snuffing out run plays.”
Thorson said he hasn’t reviewed a lot of last year’s Mills game film, but from what he has seen, the biggest problem was defenders standing around watching plays instead of being actively involved in making stops. He said there has been improvements in this regard this season, but there is always room for improvement.
“We’ve had lapses,” Thorson said. “Hopefully we’ll clean that up to where it doesn’t happen in the future.”
