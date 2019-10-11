The last time Half Moon Bay and Hillsdale met on the football field was in 2015 in a showdown that determined a league championship.
Some four years later, the stakes may be the same in Friday night’s scheduled Game of the Week at Hillsdale. The Half Moon Bay Cougars are not just the frontrunners in the early stages of Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division play, as of this week the Cougars (No. 16) moved ahead of reigning Bay Division champion Menlo-Atherton (No. 22) as the PAL’s best-ranked team, according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Bay Area Top 25.
Half Moon Bay head coach Keith Holden remembers the 2015 showdown well. His Cougars took a two-score lead at the start of the fourth quarter. But Hillsdale’s dramatics in the final two minutes saw the Knights tie it on a 39-yard pass from quarterback Brett Wetteland to Isaiah Cozzolino with 1:23 to go, and win it with one second remaining on Josh Janakes’ 35-yard field goal.
Hillsdale went on to win the PAL Ocean Division title, while HMB with just the one league loss settled for second place.
“It was a tough one, man,” Holden said. “You remember the real good ones and you remember the real bad ones as well. And that was one of the real bad ones.”
HMB still won its first of three consecutive Central Coast Section championships that year. And with a new cast of players, are off to a similarly dominant start with five straight wins this year.
The Cougars’ notoriously slim roster will see just 24 players suited up Friday night. That tends not to matter, though, when you have a core of two-way players who go about their business as tirelessly as they do tactically.
“I do agree they are pretty dang good,” Hillsdale head coach Mike Parodi said. “They’re a really well-coached team. They do the stuff they do really well.”
The elusive triple-read option … the befuddling jumbo package — San Mateo County football fans know all about HMB’s offense.
But Tristan Hofmann, who as running back has totaled 532 rushing yards this season, is also a primetime player as a middle linebacker defense. The junior totaled a season-high 12 tackles last week in a 25-0 win at San Mateo — HMB’s third straight shutout — and is averaging 6.8 tackles per game while recording three sacks thus far.
“When you’re double-digit tackles almost every game, that’s not a fluke,” Holden said. “… We do a good job of covering people to free him up.”
Hillsdale has a pretty good one at middle linebacker as well in senior Kasimili Tongamoa, who averages a team-best 7.4 tackles per game. Parodi, however, knows his defense needs 11 players to cover as much field as they can against the clever Cougars.
“If he ends up having to make all the tackles, it’s a long day,” Parodi said, “because the whole defense needs to chip in if we’re going to stop their option. … One of the ways you stop a team that plays as a team is playing as a team as well.”
HMB’s three-headed monster in the triple option includes sophomore quarterback Will Moffitt, who racked up 157 total yards last Friday, and junior running back Connor Quosig, who lit it up in Week 2 with a valiant 17-carry, 142-yard effort against Burlingame, the first of two straight wins against Bay Division opponents for HMB.
“Their crew of dudes get really good at what they do,” Parodi said.
Hillsdale running back Nathan Iskander keeps getting better though. The 5-7 senior ran for a career-high 261 yards on 25 carries in last week’s Ocean Division opener, a 21-7 win over Menlo. He has averaged 163 yards per game, an average HMB will look to take a bite out of.
“Our defensive line is fairly athletic, our safeties tackle well, and we have Hofmann playing middle linebacker … and he makes a lot of problems go away,” Holden said.
Holden is a one-game-at-a-time advocate who acknowledged there are still tests ahead. Sure, both Hillsdale and HMB are tied atop the Ocean Division standings with 1-0 records. But both Carlmont and Sequoia have yet to open league play.
Still, Holden has no problem with framing this week’s matchup as a key to the Cougars’ quest to win a league title.
“We’re always creatures of habit; we’re week by week,” Holden said. “But I’ll be honest with you, I’m telling the kids right now this is championship week. … I’m not saying [other teams] are not a contender but we’re not playing Carlmont this week.”
While there have been no power outages in the city of San Mateo as part of PG&E’s weeklong statewide rolling blackouts, there is a contingency plan in place should Friday night scheduled kickoff on 7 p.m. need to be changed. The game would be rescheduled for Saturday at Hillsdale at either 1 or 2 p.m., though Hillsdale athletic director James Madison said he is confident the game will be played Friday night as scheduled.
