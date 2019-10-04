The Bulldogs face one last test before the start of Bay 6 Conference play. And it figures to be their toughest test yet.
Saturday’s matchup with College of San Mateo hosting Modesto Junior College — kickoff at College Heights Stadium is slated for 1 p.m. — pits the Bulldogs defense, one of the best in the state, against the hyper-versatile offense of Modesto Junior College.
“Modesto’s offense, they’re explosive,” CSM head coach Tim Tulloch said. “They have a lot of big plays. They run the ball well. Their quarterback is dynamic. He may be the best player in Northern California.”
Modesto quarterback Danny Velasquez fronts a dangerous one-two punch. The Pirates, ranked No. 3 in the state, can set quite a tempo, mix up its offensive looks, and prevent defenses from keying on Velasquez by turning to running back Michael Ramos.
That makes for one intriguing Daily Journal Game of the Week dynamic. No. 2 CSM features a top-notch run defense. The Bulldogs have allowed the fewest points among California Community College Athletic Association teams that have played four games this season, outscoring opponents 146-23.
Last week’s 17-3 win at Fresno City College was a crowning achievement. Since 2013, Fresno City had failed to score a touchdown in two games. Both were against the Bulldogs, one last season and again this year. Tulloch, CSM’s former defensive coordinator, gave all the credit to current defensive coordinator Hansen Sekona.
“Coach Sekona has done a great job,” Tulloch said. “That’s the biggest game I’ve seen from our defense.”
CSM’s biggest challenge come Bay 6 play figures to be City College of San Francisco on the final day of the regular season. And there may be no better measuring stick than Modesto.
Head coach Rusty Stivers’ Pirates are the only team to defeat CCSF this season, a 23-20 thriller that saw the Pirates march 89 yards on their final possession of the game, scoring the game-winner with just over a minute to play. The lengthy drive exemplified everything Modesto has done best this season, balancing its offense while relying on the state’s top rushing attack.
The multi-faceted Velasquez showed off his legs for gains of 28, 10, 9 and 4 yards on the decisive scoring drive, before connecting with Brandon Gray for a 5-yard scoring pass with 1:07 remaining. The Pirates gained 489 yards of offense in the game, with Velasquez accounting for 350 of them (191 passing, 159 rushing). He ranks 14th in the state in rushing and pairs with Ramos, the team’s top rusher with 429 ground yards, ranking third in the state.
We’re going to be challenged,” Tulloch said. “They do a tremendous job on offense. So, it’s going to be a really big test for us.”
The Pirates feature an explosive hybrid offense that Tulloch said spans varying looks from power tight end, to the power run, to a four-receiver spread in what he described as “high-paced Oregon-type stuff.”
The Bulldogs defense proved they can be a force to be reckoned with in shutting down Fresno City, a team that allowed just one sack in its previous three games. CSM got to the Rams’ quarterback for a season-high five sacks.
Freshman defensive end Noah Lavulo continues to be a line buster. The former Burlingame High School standout has 10 tackles on the year, six of those logged as tackles for a loss, including a team-high three sacks.
Three other players of San Mateo County interest to keep an eye on:
Freshman quarterback Luke Bottari (Serra) ranks seventh in the state with a 63.4 (45 for 17) completion percentage. Two spots behind him in ninth place is Velasquez at 63% (46 for 73).
Freshman slot receiver Isiah Kendrick (Serra) made his collegiate debut last week, playing predominantly on special teams.
Freshman tight end Jason Lloyd (Carlmont) entered into last week’s Fresno City game with one catch on the year. Against the Rams, he totaled three catches for 34 yards. Catches or no catches, Lloyd has been a workhorse for the CSM offense this year, according to Tulloch.
“Jason is doing a great job for us,” Tulloch said. “He rarely comes off the field. He’s doing a great job blocking in the trenches and creating paths for our running backs … we ask him to do a whole a lot and he’s always prepared and ready.”
