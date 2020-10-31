Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
OCT. 31, 2010 — Football bragging rights are nice -- when that's all team are playing for.
For Carlmont and Sequoia, all they've played for the better part of two decades is to hoist the Terremere Trophy that goes to the winner.
Friday night in Redwood City, however, the Terremere Trophy might have been the third-most important item on the list. Both teams came into the annual rivalry with a chance to clinch the Peninsula Athletic League's Lake Division title -- and the automatic Central Coast Section playoff berth that comes with it.
So it was only appropriate that the game was decided in overtime. After the Sequoia defense stopped Carlmont on fourth down at the 2-yard line, the Cherokees' offense wasted little time in clinching the division title, the CCS berth and the Terremere Trophy.
On first down at the 10, Sequoia quarterback James Beekley executed a perfect play-action fake. He rolled to his left and found a wide open Dalton Diaz all alone in the end zone. Beekley's pass was a little underthrown, but Diaz did an excellent job of coming back to the ball and making a diving catch to secure a 20-14 win and punch Sequoia's ticket to CCS for the first time since 1986.
Diaz, who isn't even listed as a wide receiver on the Sequoia roster, has made only a couple catches this season, but none bigger than the last play of Friday night's game.
"Little bit (underthrown)," Diaz said. "(But) it all worked out. It's fine."
While Diaz may get the hero treatment next week at school, this game belonged to the Sequoia defense, which held the Carlmont offense to just one touchdown. The Scots' other score came on a Josh Brass 94-yard kickoff return.
In the second half, the Sequoia offense ran a total of 11 plays, not counting punts. Carlmont, on the other hand, had two drives alone that totaled 29 plays -- but only one of which resulted in a touchdown, a Robert Johnson 2-yard run.
But with Carlmont (3-2 PAL Lake, 6-4 overall) driving deep in Sequoia (5-0, 9-0-1) territory with just over a minute to play, Sequoia's Brandon Gibson intercepted a pass at the 19. The Cherokees then ran out the clock and won it overtime.
"Totally give this to the defense. They gave up seven points, total," said Sequoia coach Rob Poulos. "They came up huge."
Although his team lost, Carlmont coach Jason Selli could not have been more proud of his team. The Scots defense held a Sequoia offense that has averaged 42 points in division play to just 20 and 165 yards of total offense.
"It was a great high school football game, that's for sure," Selli said. "I felt very confident we would be able to play football against these guys on defense. We did everything we wanted to win that football game."
Carlmont will wonder what could have been if it had cashed in on its opportunities. The Scots took the opening kickoff and methodically drove down the field. Starting from their own 41, the Scots moved to the Sequoia 9-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
That turned out to be the best scoring chance of the first quarter as both defenses settled in and took turns stopping the opposing offense.
Late in the second half, the Sequoia offense suddenly struck. On second down from his own 42, Beekley faked a handoff, kept the ball and sprinted 58 yards through a gaping hole to put the Cherokees up 7-0 with 3:12 left in the first half.
It was a short-lived lead, however, as Carlmont's Brass took the ensuing kickoff, found a seam and went 94 yards nearly untouched to tie the game at 7.
Sequoia wasted little time in re-capturing the lead just before halftime. A short kickoff gave the Cherokees excellent field position at their own 41 and six plays later, Josh Lauese bulled his way into the end zone from five yards out to put the Cherokees up 14-7 at halftime.
After forcing Sequoia to punt on its first possession of the third quarter, Carlmont knotted the score at 14. Starting from their own 21, the Scots marched down the field, using 16 plays and took over eight minutes off the clock before Johnson swept into the end zone from two yards out.
Once again, the defenses took over from there before the game was settled in overtime.
"We weren't hitting on all cylinders," Poulos said. "We did just enough to get it done."
