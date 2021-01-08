Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
MARCH 5, 2011 SANTA CLARA — If there was a knock on this year's Sacred Heart Prep boys basketball team, it's that it had been a while since they had been battle tested.
The Gators cruised through the WBAL season at a perfect 14-0, defeating the majority of their league opponents with relative ease.
Even in the Central Coast Section Division IV playoffs, the Gators breezed through Half Moon Bay and Carmel, winning both games by an average of 35 points.
So if they were to repeat as CCS champions, the boys from Atherton would have to get past the No. 2 seeded Santa Cruz Cardinals -- AKA the best the section has to offer. And they would have to do it with the help of Reed McConnell and his 14.6 points per game.
But now, the haters have no argument.
The Gators, behind Will McConnell's 16 points and nine rebounds, defeated the Cardinals 61-51 to capture their second straight CCS Division IV championship.
"It feels good to be carrying (the championship trophy) especially as back-to-back champions," said Sacred Heart point guard Colin Terndrup. "It just feels rewarding after a lot of hard work from our team."
"It feels great," said Cole McConnell, a key member of the Gators' family tripod that has led the team the entire season. "We knew Santa Cruz would be gunning for us from the beginning and to win it just feels great."
As expected, Santa Cruz played the Gators tough, getting to within four points of Sacred Heart with as little as 3:58 left to play in the game. But the Gators' defense, especially on the glass where they had a 29-25 advantage for the game, was the difference late in the win -- that and the contribution of some players who filled the void left by Reed.
"There were times where it looked like we miss him," said Sacred Heart head coach Tony Martinelli. "Pat McNamara and Cal Baloff really picked up the slack and did some real nice things more so on the defensive end than anything else."
The first half was a game of mini-spurts.
Sacred Heart led after the first quarter with Tomas O'Donnell stepping in to provide some offense in lieu of Reed's absence. Santa Cruz spread the ball around, with no player scoring more than two points in the frame.
That all changed in the second quarter. Down 13-8, the Cardinals looked to the hot shooting hand of guard Dominic Bonner. The guard scored all of his 12 points in the second quarter and Santa Cruz threw up 23 points in the frame -- the most by any team in these playoffs against the Gators.
Sacred Heart put in the work offensively to keep the Cardinals at bay. Terndrup scored six points in the second and Will McConnell scored five including a 3-pointer late in the quarter that stopped a charging Santa Cruz after they cut the Gators' lead to 28-27.
The Cardinals closed with a 4-0 spurt though and were down only two at the half.
"Coach Martinelli told us to compete," Terndrup said about his coach's halftime speech. "It's something we haven't had to do too much this season because we've had a lot of blowouts. But he was confident and he knew we could do it -- competing, effort and playing to our capabilities."
The third quarter was eight minutes of excitement, complete with five lead changes and two ties. Santa Cruz took the lead right out of the gate when Clayton Conroy scored on a tough lay-in and foul to give the Cardinals a 34-33 lead. The teams exchanged baskets for the next couple of minutes and, with three minutes left in the quarter, Santa Cruz led by four 41-37. Will McConnell and the rest of the Sacred Heart post took over from there.
The Gators closed out the third with a charge that lasted the rest of the game, tying the game at 41 and taking a 3-point lead into the fourth quarter that they would not relinquish.
The final frame was about wearing down the Cardinals on the boards. Will McConnell, O'Donnell and Baloff made Santa Cruz's 25 percent shooting in the half look much worse by dominating the glass and not allowing any second chance points.
"I can't say enough about the type of defense we played" Martinelli said. "Obviously, Santa Cruz wanted to push the ball and get uncontested 3-point shots, even the ones they made we had a hand in their face. They hit some tough shots. But on the defensive end, especially in the second half, we got a bunch of big defensive rebounds."
The second half was the season in a nutshell for the Gators. They contested every shot and took away the Santa Cruz perimeter game. The Cardinals shot 31 percent for the evening and were only 3-of-16 from beyond the arc in the game.
"Toward that second half he showed why he's the MVP of our league," Martinelli said of Will McConnell. "He really seemed to get it going on the defensive side, whether it was blocking shots or getting rebounds -- he did it all."
Santa Cruz threatened the Sacred Heart lead only once in the fourth when they got to within four points with 2:30 left in the game.
But Will McConnell knocked down the dagger, his second 3-pointer of the game, that put away the Cardinals for good with 2:19 left in the contest. Late free throws got the winning margin to 10 points.
O'Donnell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Cole added 10 points and eight boards. Terndrup also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Bonner's 12-point quarter was good enough to lead all Santa Cruz scorers. Keith Williams was also in double digits with 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.