Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB. 5, 2015 — Menlo-Atherton is now the class of the Peninsula Athletic League South Division.
The M-A girls’ basketball team rolled to a 44-32 victory at Hilldale Wednesday night in a battle for first place in the PAL South Division. Both teams entered into play with identical 7-1 records in league.
“It was a big game for both teams,” M-A head coach Markisha Coleman. “I think both teams came out and played hard for all 32 minutes. But we’re definitely glad that we were on the winning side. It was a good victory for our girls.”
M-A hasn’t been playing at full strength for a majority of its league schedule after center Ofa Sili suffered a knee injury Jan. 10. Last Friday, Sili made her first appearance in nearly three weeks by playing sparingly in a blowout of Carlmont.
Against Hillsdale though, Sili was much more of a factor, earning substantial second-half minutes to match guard Ilana Baer for a team-high 12 points. M-A’s Megan Sparrow grabbed a game-high seven rebounds and Sili added six. Bears freshman center Greer Hoyem added eight points and four rebounds.
“I think we’re fortunate to have two really good [centers],” Coleman said. “One day it may be the Greer show, the next day it may be the Ofa show. But tonight they worked well together.”
The Bears (8-1 in PAL Bay, 16-5 overall) outscored the Knights in every quarter. After a quick Hillsdale bucket to start the game, M-A never again trailed. Hillsdale (7-2, 14-7) got a score from sophomore Caelynn Hwang midway through the second quarter to tie it at 15-15, but neither team scored for the following three minutes amid a turnover-fest. M-A committed 16 turnovers in the game, nine of them coming in the second quarter.
But with just over a minute to play in the half, the Baer sisters got M-A cooking when Ilana Baer hit senior Naomi Baer with a wicked bounce pass that the elder sister took to the hoop, giving M-A a 17-15 edge. The next time down the floor, Naomi Baer missed a short baseline jump shot, but Ilana Baer crashed hard and timed the offensive rebound perfectly to score on a stellar putback.
M-A got quite the scare soon after though when Ilana Baer limped off the floor with a twisted ankle. She did not return to the floor until the end of the third quarter.
“It was fine,” Ilana Baer said. “I just tripped and twisted it.”
Throughout the first half, Hillsdale simply could not bury a 3-pointer. The Knights, who live and die from beyond arc, shot 0 for 11 from 3-point land over the opening 16 minutes.
Yet the Bears managed to take just a 19-15 lead into halftime. M-A’s saving grace was its dominant effort in the post, outrebounding Hillsdale 22-10 throughout the first half. Still, the Bears reassessed their post strategy in the halftime locker room, after which they leaned heavily on Sili. The senior got a majority of her minutes in the second half.
“At halftime we talked a lot about staying in our 2-3 (defense),” Ilana Baer said. “We know [Hillsdale] is a 3-point shooting team. So, we needed to make sure to hustle out and contest all their shots. Then we needed to work on our rebounding to box them out, which I think we did.”
Hillsdale kept it close for most of the third quarter. Hwang and Raichel Tjan each hit 3-pointers while Hoyem’s third-quarter performance spurred the Bears to maintain their advantage. She had six points and two rebounds in the opening four minutes of the half. But the Knights still looked poised for a comeback when Tjan had a lay-in off a beautiful blind bounce pass from Adesia Cotton to cut the M-A lead to 27-25.
Then the Bears put the game away.
M-A started an 8-0 run at the end of the quarter and did not let up until the fourth quarter when Ilana Baer hit her first bucket of the second half to give the Bears a 35-25 lead.
Hillsdale got a game-high 15 points from Hwang on an otherwise abysmal Hillsdale night from the floor. The Knights shot just 12 of 56 in the game, including 3 for 22 from 3-point land.
“You’ve got to make shots in a game like this,” Hillsdale head coach Mike Ciardella said.
With just three regular-season games remaining, M-A is now in strong command in the PAL South Division. The Bears’ three remaining games are with Burlingame, Woodside and Sequoia. At 5-3 in league, Burlingame is the only team of the three with a record above the .500 mark. Sequoia and Woodside have three wins between them.
Hillsdale has only won two league championships in the history of its girls’ basketball program, dating back to the mid-1970s.
Ciardella said his team knew what was at stake Wednesday with the game essentially being for all the marbles in the South Division.
“It stings a little bit,” Ciardella said. “We had a chance to do something they don’t do around here very often.”
For M-A, the return of Sili was as important as the win itself. The senior center has had a history of knee problems and was already banged up when she hobbled off the floor Jan. 10 against Sacred Heart Prep.
Sili said she was worried, for a time, she wouldn’t return this season.
“But I love playing basketball,” she said. “I’ll do whatever it takes to get back.”
