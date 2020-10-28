NOV. 7, 2007 — Twice is nice.
That's what Gambileg Bor was feeling after repeating as Peninsula Athletic League boys' cross-country champion on Thursday at the 2.95-mile Crystal Springs Course in Belmont. The Jefferson High senior blew away the competition, finishing in 15 minutes, 15 seconds, 28 seconds faster than second-place finisher Brad Surh of Carlmont.
"It's pretty cool," Bor said. "To be able to win two is a great feeling."
The Carlmont boys and girls won the team titles, while Half Moon Bay sophomore sensation Samantha Hamilton captured the individual girls' title in 18:03. Hayley Pascale of Carlmont finished second in 18:26, followed by teammate Mary Rhoades in 18:32.
For Bor, it was another powerhouse performance. Last year he won with a time of 15:44, outkicking the Scots' Greg Surh in the final 50 meters.
This time, a year older, a year faster and with plenty of more experience, Bor delivered a tour de force. He took control a mile into the race and never looked back -- literally or figuratively.
"I don't like to look back because it's kind of distracting," Bor said. "Turning my head is kind of a waste of energy. Also, I was so far ahead I didn't have anything to worry about."
Bor feels right at home wherever he's running, and especially in America, even though he's lived in this country for only 26 months. But Bor has adjusted from his native Mongolia quickly. As a sophomore during his P.E. classes, teachers instructed the students to run a couple of laps around the track. While most of the students ran one to four laps, Bor would run 18 to 20 just for the heck of it.
"I wanted to show people that I could do it (run long distances and fast)," he said.
Bor has done that and more. He finished fourth in his division in the Central Coast Section Meet last year and seventh at the state championships. This year he's looking to improve on those marks, and there's no reason to think why he can't do so. His technique is more fundamentally sound from a year ago, and there aren't many runners as talented as he is.
His brother, Batbileg, is the top runner at San Francisco State. Gambileg said he's still trying to catch Batbileg, who told his younger brother to try out for Jefferson's track and field team. The Indians have no cross-country team, so Bor runs and trains solo. His strategy for yesterday's race was simple: regardless of what the other runners do, maintain his pace -- meaning go very, very fast.
"I was expecting this type of race," he said. "I knew I could do it because I had run a 15:15 (at Crystal Springs) three weeks ago."
A mile into the race, Bor knew he was going to win. How?
"I could hear the other runners and compared it to mine," he said. "They were breathing a lot louder. I listen to them."
Loud and clear.
You can reach Emanuel Lee by e-mail: emanuel@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: (650) 344 5200, ext. 109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.