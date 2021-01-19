Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
SEPT. 14, 2010 — San Mateo running back George Naufahu has come a long way since cracking the varsity squad as a sophomore.
His first two years, he played more of a supporting role to David Rango, although he showed glimpses of what could be late last season and in the playoffs. This is the year Naufahu gets to be "The Man" and he started his senior year with a bang. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Naufahu gashed Aragon for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries as San Mateo snapped an 11-game losing streak to Aragon.
For his efforts, Naufahu is this week's Daily Journal Athlete of the Week.
"We made history. I was like 3 years old when [San Mateo] last beat them," Naufahu said. "It's nice to be part of history."
Naufahu was an uncertain runner his sophomore year. He would take a handoff, get the line of scrimmage -- and then stop, looking for a hole to run through. While the San Mateo offensive line opened plenty of holes against the Dons Friday night, Naufahu now runs with confidence and makes things happen instead of waiting for the play to develop.
"The game slows down with experience," Naufahu said. "You have more knowledge of where to go."
San Mateo coach Jeff Scheller believes Naufahu's improved game is the result of maturing on and off the field. Naufahu was like a wild stallion his sophomore year -- tons of talent, but he didn't really know what to do with it. As he's gotten older and more familiar with the Bearcats offense, Naufahu has blossomed.
"Sometime this summer, he grew up; took on more of a leadership role," Scheller said. "There are a lot of positive things that turned over the summer. I think he always wanted to be [the man]. He just didn't know how to get there."
On the field, one thing that changed is Naufahu now knows he can be a game changer. Early against Aragon, the Bearcats concentrated on probing the edges of the Dons defense, using pitches and sweeps to get into open space. In the fourth quarter, with Aragon trying to rally and having cut the San Mateo lead to 21-15, Naufahu and the offensive line went right at the Dons defense. The Bearcats embarked on a seven-play, 62-yard scoring drive during which Naufahu accounted for 37 yards -- including a 9-yard touchdown run.
"He just has sheer will and want," Scheller said. "He almost runs angry."
While the offensive line of David Aranda, Kevin Gruber, Ophir Gam, Tim Niupalau and Eddie Trujillo, along with tight end Alex Strathearn, did a fine job of giving all the San Mateo running backs plenty of room to roam -- the Bearcats finished with 286 yards rushing -- Naufahu showed he can make something out of nothing. In the third quarter, Naufahu started sweeping left, but was stacked up by the Aragon defense. Naufahu reversed direction, cut upfield, weaved through the Aragon defense and high-stepped into the end zone along the right sideline for a 29-yard scoring run.
"He has a bunch of agility moves and quickness," Scheller said. "It's just his will. Toward the end of the game, I asked him if he wanted to be left or right. He said. 'I don't care.'"
Naufahu is not a one-man show, however. Lemoto Filikitonga and Michael Latu would be featured backs on most any other team in the Peninsula Athletic League, and Naufahu is happy to share the load.
"They feed off each other," Scheller said. "But [the other backs] know he has that extra gear."
As strong as Naufahu was offensively, he was an equally disruptive force from his linebacker position. He was in on a number of tackles, including one play in which he was in the Aragon backfield so quickly he nearly took the handoff from the Aragon quarterback.
"He did a lot better than we expected (defensively)," Scheller said.
Although it was only one game, the Bearcats have lofty ambitions this season. One was to finally knock off Aragon, but Naufahu is hoping it is only the beginning of a magical season. He wants to be mentioned in the same sentence with great San Mateo running backs Toke Kefu and Albert Tiupulotu -- the top two rushers in school history.
"I want to be remembered as one of the greats," Naufahu said.
He's off to a good start.
