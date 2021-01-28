Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
JAN. 14, 2016 — The Hillsdale boys’ basketball team opened Peninsula Athletic League South Division with a pair of losses last week.
Facing title contender Burlingame on the road Wednesday, the Knights were staring at an 0-3 start.
That is until Hillsdale’s Taiga Schwarz took the floor and did his best Steph Curry impersonation. The senior shooting guard scored 31 points to help lead the Knights to a huge 55-49 upset win over the Panthers.
“It was one of the best displays of basketball I’ve seen,” said Hillsdale coach Brett Stevenson on Schwarz’s performance.
Schwarz was a one-man show in the first half. He scored 28 of his 31 in the first two quarters, draining eight of his nine 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes of the game. Schwarz opened the game by hitting the first four baskets for Hillsdale (1-2 PAL South, 7-7 overall) — all on 3-pointers. He finished the opening quarter with 15 points as the Knights led 19-13 after one period.
And Schwarz didn’t cool off in the second quarter, either, scoring 13 more. All told, Schwarz scored 28 of his team’s 37 first-half points and his scoring total for the first two quarters was more than entire Burlingame roster scored — 26.
“Even before the game, I feel when my shot is falling, like during warmups,” Schwarz said. “I felt (I would be hot) when I woke up (Wednesday morning).”
Schwarz finished the first half shooting 8 of 11 from behind the arc.
In the second half, Schwarz came back to Earth, attempting only two shots and draining his ninth 3 to open the fourth quarter.
But that’s when his teammates stepped up. David Lopez scored all eight of his points in the second half, but none was bigger than the corner 3 he drained to give Hillsdale a 50-47 lead with 1:51 to play.
It was Schwarz who fed Lopez the pass because when Schwarz had the ball in his hands, two Burlingame defenders ran at him, leaving Lopez wide open.
“You put a lot of attention on Taiga, he’s going to find a guy for a wide-open shot,” said Stevenson. “If Taiga shoots the ball 15, 20 times, it’s a good night for us.”
Using one of the quickest releases you’ll see — looking a lot like Golden State’s scoring machine Curry — Schwarz needed only a sliver of space to get his shot off. He hit his first three 3-pointers in row before misfiring on his fourth attempt. You knew it was his night when his 11th 3-point of the attempt rattled around the rim and hung on the edge before dropping through the net for his eighth 3 of the half to put Hillsdale up 34-24 with 30 seconds to play in the second quarter. Following a Vinnie Ferrari layup, Hillsdale’s David Badet got into the long-distance shooting act, banking home a half-court heave at the buzzer to put Hillsdale up 37-26 at the break.
Despite Schwarz’s eye-popping performance, it nearly went for naught. Burlingame (2-1, 10-4), which did not lead in the game, trailed by 11 at halftime, but clawed their way back into the game in the second half.
The Panthers went to senior center Bassel Mufarreh early and often in the third quarter, and the big man responded with six unanswered points to cut the Hillsdale lead to 37-32.
A step-back jumper from Hillsdale’s Ryan Doherty and a 3 from Lopez pushed the Knights’ lead to seven, 42-35, going into the fourth.
Schwarz pushed the Knights’ lead back to 10, 45-35, when he drained his ninth 3 of the game to open the final period.
But Burlingame kept coming. The Panthers hit 3 of 4 free throws, Ferrari converted a layup, Michael Adams hit a 3-pointer and a pair of buckets off drives from Ferrari, who led Burlingame with 18 points, and Tyler Garlitos tied the game at 47 with 2:25 to play.
It was the only tie of the game.
Hillsdale, however, answered back. Lopez’s corner 3 gave the lead back to the Knights for good and they ended the game on an 8-2 run over the final 1:51 to ice the win.
“We had a lot of motivation coming in,” Schwarz said. “I guess we took our (first two league opponents) lightly. Every team in this league can beat us if we don’t play our best.”
