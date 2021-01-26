Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB. 23, 2016 — Half Moon Bay senior Emilio Bautista joined some elite company with his Central Coast Section championship victory Saturday at Independence High School.
Taking the title in the 120-pound division with a narrow 4-3 victory over Sobrato’s Felipe Duenas, Bautista became just the third wrestler in Cougars history to win a CCS championship, joining the likes of current HMB coach Sam Temko (160-pound title in 2003) and Joey Wilson (152-pound title in 2006).
“It’s like an unbelievable feeling,” Bautista said. “It’s like a dream come true I had since I began wrestling.”
The Cougars landed five CCS medals, a new program record, surpassing the mark of four medals won at last year’s section meet. Three HMB wrestlers took fourth place: EdRey Casamina (115s), Tristan Keller (128s) and Ricky Camacho (222s); and Evan Marschall (132s) took fifth place.
With the top three finishers in each weight class advancing to the state tournament March 5 in Bakersfield, Bautista was the only HMB wrestler to qualify, an accomplishment for which he has been named Daily Journal Athlete of the Week.
“He was elated because he’s had a really rough season,” Temko said. “He’s been ranked really high all season but he’s been battling an injury in a hip flexor. So he hasn’t been getting as much mat time as we’d have liked.”
Bautista’s championship ride has come full circle since he started the year with a No. 1 ranking in CCS during a season riddled with injuries.
In a sport where injury is commonplace, Bautista had never experienced any season-altering ailments through three previous seasons at HMB. Then during a practice in early December, he was in the middle of daily mat drills when his sparing partner awkwardly landed on Bautista’s right leg, causing a severe strain to the hip flexor.
Bautista initially tried to soldier through it, but at the halfway point of the season, the senior had to default out of Mid Cals in Gilroy — a statewide tournament and one of the best gauges for how teams and individuals on the stage of the state meet — after winning his first two matches of the tourney convincingly by scores of 10-2 and 15-0.
Following that disappointing outing, Bautista did not compete in the two final tournaments of the regular season. And while his HMB teammates were making a push toward a historic season, Bautista was facing the possibility his high school wrestling career was over.
“I was so bummed out,” Bautista said. “Everybody was placing ahead of me. All my friends like [Casamina and Marschall] were all placing and I was just sitting at home looking at their brackets.”
All season long, the results of those brackets have been stunning. HMB went on to dominate the Peninsula Athletic League, capturing eight individual boys’ titles at the PAL championships Feb. 13 at El Camino. No team in HMB history had won as many; the previous record was six, a mark set in 2005.
“We were able to prove these guys were the best team in the history of HMB wrestling,” Temko said. “So it’s been pretty exciting watching them prove it.”
And yes, Bautista was one of the Cougars’ magnificent eight first-place medalists. The senior paced his recovery to be ready for the postseason, with a lot of pep talks from Temko and head coach Tom Baker along the way.
According to Bautista, the most influential of these pep talks came from Baker, who himself suffered a leg injury his senior year when he was in high school. Baker’s injury, however, was season ending. So, he implored Bautista to not give up on his high school career without a fight.
“He told me not to let an injury bum you out — just keep on going,” Bautista said.
It was just the motivation Bautista needed.
“That pumped me up,” Bautista said. “To tell you the truth, I didn’t really feel healthy but hey man it’s my last year. So I had to give it my all.”
After HMB’s historic PAL performance, Bautista set his sights on the CCS meet. As a junior last season, he took third place but didn’t fare too well at the state meet, ending his season by going two and out. So this year his goal was to get back to state and finish his high school career as at least a top 12 finisher.
But Bautista first had to reclaim his top standing in CCS. After advancing into the final four with pins in each of his first three matches, his semifinal showdown with Gilroy’s Daniel Vizcarra was Bautista’s keystone match of the day, as with it he would clinch a spot in the state meet.
It was a tall order against powerhouse Gilroy, which would go on to win six CCS titles. And after a scoreless first round, Vizcarra scored a two-point takedown in the second round to take a 2-0 lead into the third round.
“I was really nervous that I might lose that one and my chance to go to state,” Bautista said.
Vizcarra’s lead looked destined to hold up but, with 20 seconds remaining, Bautista scored a reversal to tie it 2-2 and force overtime, where Bautista finished off the comeback with a cradle for a two-point takedown and a 4-2 win.
In the championship bout against Duenas, Bautista again trailed 2-0, falling behind early in the first round. But by the end of the round, he scored an escape to jump ahead 3-2. With Bautista taking on a defensive strategy from there, Duenas got his best chance with 30 seconds remaining in the match.
With Bautista leading 4-2, he attacked Bautista’s bad leg and scored a single-point leg hold. Duenas got a good hold of him, but Bautista sprawled and used his limber frame to hold his opponent in check until the final buzzer, preserving the championship win.
Bautista said his hip was sore Monday after experiencing intermittent pain throughout the CCS finals. But it’s being able to fight through the pain that has Bautista back on top in CCS — and looking for more.
“Unfortunately, we’re still battling this leg injury and it was still bothering him [Saturday],” Temko said.” It’s like I told him, at this point it’s mind over matter.”
