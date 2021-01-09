Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
NOV. 29, 2007 — It was a grind-it-out game that only a rugby coach could love.
Well, you can also include Half Moon Bay girls' basketball coach John Carey to that list. The Cougars defeated Sequoia 35-23 in a first-round game of the Kelly Shea Gallo/Mills Classic on Wednesday at Mills High.
Half Moon Bay (1-0) plays either Oceana or Mills today at 7:30 p.m. in a winners' bracket semifinal.
Sequoia (1-1) goes to the consolation bracket and will play the loser of that game at 4:30 p.m. Either way, both teams will be looking to improve their scoring output. Because it's so early in the season, you can't blame teams for struggling on offense. The Cougars and Cherokees both got off to slow starts, as they combined for more turnovers (14) in the first quarter than points (12).
Yes, it was that kind of a game. Half Moon Bay led 17-16 at halftime before both squads went into a deep freeze in the third quarter. Neither team scored until the Cougars' Lauren Ward hit a putback with 3:15 remaining in the quarter. It was Half Moon Bay's only points of the quarter.
Moments later, Sequoia's Mele Langi connected on a floating jumper from the baseline, which was followed by a Brittney Hunter 3-pointer, giving the Cherokees their first and only lead at 21-19 with 2:01 left in the third. Sequoia's mini run was short-lived; Half Moon Bay outscored the Cherokees 16-4 in the final eight minutes to win going away.
"We finally relaxed and hit some shots," Carey said. "We rushed things in the third quarter, and that's why we didn't do much. It feels really good to win our opening game and build some confidence."
After doing a decent job of handling the ball in the first half, Sequoia fell apart in the second, committing 17 of its 26 turnovers in the final 16 minutes. Appropriately enough, no player from either side scored in double figures. Ward had a game-high nine points and Diana Cariaga had eight, including two critical 3-pointers midway through the fourth that broke the game open. When asked if Cariaga was the team's best shooter, Carey responded, "Right now she is. Anyone that makes one is the way we shot today."
The Cougars shot only 23 percent (11 of 48) from the floor. The Cherokees were even worse, finishing at 21.7 percent (10 of 46) from the field and 1 of 12 from 3-point range. Langi led Sequoia with six points and Hunter added five.
"They hit a couple of tough shots at the end," Cherokees coach Steve Picchi said. "With our game we have to play real smart all the way through and not make careless mistakes. That's how we have to learn to play. We're going to be a deliberate-style team. We played three and a half quarters today, and now we have to learn to play four. I have no complaints. We just have to finish what we started. When you have a nick on the wall, you don't repaint it, you touch it up."
