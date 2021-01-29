Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
DEC. 13, 2017 — A full slate of Peninsula Athletic girls’ soccer action got underway Tuesday with the marquee matchup being Woodside at Aragon in San Mateo.
Both teams were in the Central Coast Section playoffs last season, with Woodside finishing as Division I co-champs with Santa Clara. Aragon, on the other hand, was eliminated in the first round.
The bad news for both teams is that this is a new season and last year was last year. The good news is that both still have a lot of time to grow, because both will need to if they want to return to the playoffs this season.
There was plenty of action in the midfield and into the attacking third by both teams Tuesday. The main problem was neither team was very strong finishing. Woodside had their chances, mostly in the second half, but just could not find that last finishing touch.
Aragon simply struggled to be dangerous in the final third of the field, so it was only appropriate that the game’s only goal came off a set piece as the Dons held off the Wildcats 1-0.
“It was a tale of two halves for us,” said Aragon coach Michael Flynn, who returned to the Aragon sideline for a second coaching stint after the last nine years spent at Crystal Springs. “That first half was probably the best we’ve played this year.”
With a solid middle of the lineup — Sabine Cismoski anchoring the defense from her sweeper position, defensive midfielder Jayla Stokesberry and attacking midfielder Colleen Morimoto — along with right wing Madeline Crowley, Aragon dominated possession in the opening 40 minutes.
Stokesberry was the picture of poise, as her pinpoint passing opened up the field for the Dons.
Unfortunately, Stokesberry didn’t really have many targets from whom to choose. Taylin Nguyen appeared to be the best option, but she seemed more comfortable checking back to the ball as opposed to running on to through passes. No matter who Flynn rotated into those forward roles, they struggled with Woodside’s staunch defensive line.
“We’re still trying to figure out that final third,” Flynn said. “We were lucky to escape with the win there.”
That two different halves theory can apply to Woodside as well. For as well as the Dons played in the first half, the Wildcats played just as poorly. Eschewing any kind of possession in the midfield, the Wildcats were content to win the ball and immediately push it up to their attackers, who were well marked by the Aragon back line.
“We’re not built like that anymore,” said Woodside coach Jose Navarrete, who has enjoyed a long line of premiere target players over the last several seasons. “Usually players with good fundamentals will score goals. We need to improve on that.”
Woodside’s best first-half scoring chance came in the fifth minute when Aragon goalkeeper Nicole Shulman came well off her line to close down a Wildcat attack.
But Shulman’s play left her in no-man’s land as the Wildcats maintained possession. Juliana Rodriguez chipped a ball into the box to Kayla Hart, whose header went wide of the mark.
Aragon did not put a lot of pressure on the Woodside goal until late in the half and not surprisingly it was Stokesberry who played a central role. First, her shot from 30 yards out went just wide in the 35th minute.
But Stokesberry capitalized on her second opportunity. The Dons earned their only corner kick of the first half in stoppage time, with Jessica Gutierrez swinging a cross into the Woodside penalty box. She found Stokesberry, who was inexplicably unmarked and her well-placed header was destined for the left side of the net. She had already beaten the goalkeeper when the Woodside defender on the post tried a desperate clearance attempt, but only managed to slam the ball into the back of the net to give the Dons a 1-0 lead at halftime.
“We’re going to have to manufacture goals (this season),” Flynn said.
The Wildcats made a couple of adjustments for the second half and tilted the possession and control of the game into their favor. Navarrete moved more players into the midfield in an attempt to thwart the Dons from attacking right up the middle, as they did in the first half. Navarrete also switched to a 4-3-3 alignment, with Hart running by herself on the wing after playing the first half in the middle.
The moves paid off as Hart was a consistent threat on the right wing and the Wildcats dominated possession in the midfield.
“Aragon came out strong,” Navarrete said. “But we created more in the second half.”
But as effective as Hart was running onto through balls and sending crosses to the front of the goal, her teammates struggled to get on the end of her passes. Navarrete lamented the fact he didn’t have his best finisher in the middle — which would be Hart herself.
Woodside nearly found the equalizer in the closing moments of the match as Adrienne Evans sent a perfect pass through the heart of the Aragon defensive line. Sofia Clavel ran onto the ball and had only Shulman, the goalkeeper, to beat.
But Shulman aggressively came off her line and made a sliding kick save to clear the ball out of danger and clinch the win when the referee blew the final whistle moments later.
It was the second huge save of the half for Shulman, who made a diving save to her left to deny Hart in the 59th minute.
“We have a phenomenal goalie,” said Flynn, who has often lamented during her coaching career at both Aragon and Crystal Springs of never having a top-flight goalkeeper.
“[Shulman] was the difference-maker for us in the second half,” Flynn continued. “The girls know she’s going to make the save.”
