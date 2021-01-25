Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
JAN. 18, 2007 — Karlynn Lee wasn't going to be denied.
With her team in desperate need of a spark, the College of San Mateo forward scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half, including six in a row at one point in leading the host Bulldogs to a 59-57 Coast Conference North Division win over Skyline College on Wednesday.
"Our team realized we weren't using the advantage we had and we kept attacking it," Lee said. "This was important because a lot of people think we're rivals."
The teams played for the first time in over a quarter century, as Skyline resurrected its women's basketball program this season after a 26-year hiatus. Despite the long absence, the Trojans (1-3 Coast North, 11-9 overall) came in with the superior record only to have CSM (1-2, 8-15) leave with the victory.
In a stunning role reversal, it was the Skyline players who were gassed at the end. Usually, it's CSM that has nothing left in the tank down the stretch, but not this time. The Bulldogs overcame a number of obstacles and barely held on in the final frantic seconds.
CSM led 59-49 with 4:06 remaining but didn't score the rest of the way. Skyline went on a 8-0 run, capped by Esmeralda Lopez-Rivas' layup with 10 seconds left. The final seconds showed both teams tried to give each other the game, combining for four turnovers and five missed shots. The Bulldogs committed a turnover on an inbounds play with 10 seconds to go, but Lopez-Rivas, after pump-faking her defender at the top of the key, attempted a leaner just inside the free throw line.
Her shot hit the back end of the rim with two seconds to go. CSM missed an ensuing 1-and-1, but the Trojans were unable to get a final shot off before the buzzer. That capped a sometimes wild contest that featured six ties and 12 lead changes. Skyline built an early eight-point lead by dominating the offensive glass.
Even though the Bulldogs enjoyed a rare height advantage, it didn't translate into an advantage on the boards. In fact, Skyline grabbed 15 offensive rebounds to CSM's 12. After the teams exchanged scores for the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Bulldogs took control as Hazel Mauk (13 points) and Lee combined for 11 points during a decisive 13-4 run. Mauk hit three big 3-pointers to help build a 10-point lead.
"When we need a score, we go to Hazel and Karlynn," Bulldogs coach Michelle Warner said. "They're our most consistent scorers. This is a good win for us. At this point every game is important. To me, we're our own worst enemy. They made me wonder at the end (if we were going to hold on)."
Skyline was at its best when Marie Colon (17 points) and Lopez-Rivas (20 points) were getting to the basket off dribble penetration. While the Trojans' dynamic duo did that, the team relied too much on the 3-pointer. Skyline connected on only 6 of 29 shots from beyond the arc.
"I think in the second half we were less patient and rushing a bit," Skyline coach Brittany Lindhe said. "And when we were rushing we were turning it over. (At the end) I had a lot of faith in what my players could do. I wouldn't have drawn up a play like that (Lopez-Rivas' attempted tying shot). It was a great shot, a great look, and I have faith in what they could do. That one play wasn't what lost it for us, it was all the plays we didn't make before that that did."
CSM finally used its height advantage in the second half with Lee down on the low block. Her teammates fed her early and often, and she responded by hitting a number of short turnaround jumpers. She finished an efficient 9 for 13 from the field.
Both coaches downplayed any hint of a rivalry, and until both teams are vying for a conference championship, they're correct. The real rivalry is with City College of San Francisco and to a bigger extent Foothill, which consistently raids the Peninsula Athletic League and lands the area's best junior college prospects.
Wednesday's game was competitive yet friendly. When Colon was leaving the gymnasium, Lee yelled, "This is the loser, Marie Colon." Lee was joking, and the two smiled. They were teammates at Mercy High-San Francisco.
"It feels really great to get a win," Lee said. "Now we just have to keep it up."
Emanuel Lee can be reached by e-mail: emanuel@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: (650) 344-5200 ext. 109.
