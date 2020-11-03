Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
Sept. 26, 2017 — The first thing that is evident in talking to Notre Dame-Belmont girls’ water polo standout Michelle Kleytman is the kid is a cutup.
That’s nothing compared to the way the junior center has been cutting up opposing goalkeepers though. Just look at her performance in last week’s 19-7 win over Mills. Kleytman scored a season-high seven goals in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division matchup.
The explosive performance has earned Kleytman Daily Journal of the Week honors. But in the bigger picture, that the junior has the Tigers winning is worthy of the honor in and of itself. NDB is off to a 6-0 start in Ocean Division play. Not bad considering through Kleytman’s previous two varsity seasons, NDB didn’t win a single league game.
Previously playing in the West Catholic Athletic League until transitioning to the PAL this season, NDB hadn’t won a league game in at least six years. Even with that track record, the competitive Kleytman said she was disappointed about downshifting to the less competitive Ocean Division.
“I was apprehensive about it at first because I really liked the (WCAL) competition,” Kleytman said.
That disappointment got replaced with euphoria in NDB’s season opener, a 14-7 over Terra Nova, when Kleytman and company rallied FTW — that’s “for the win,” for the non-text messaging literate — and NDB celebrated the victory like no other.
“That first win, you just saw perfect euphoria,” Kleytman said.
Kleytman likened the thrill of the win to one of the biggest comebacks she’s ever been a part of, a 6-5 non-league victory last season against San Lorenzo Valley. The Tigers trailed 5-1 in that, the second game of the 2016 season. Kleytman, though, led a five-goal run in the fourth quarter, including her game-ending buzzer-beater to break a 5-5 deadlock to send the Tigers into a frenzy.
It was one of the few celebrations the Tigers enjoyed last year, winning just four games overall. They came close late in the year to earning a WCAL win, losing back-to-back games to St. Ignatius to close the season, each by three-point differentials. A longtime club water polo player, though, Kleytman always seemed to excel against even the elite competition of the WCAL.
“She was able to score goals, that’s for sure,” NDB head coach Mark Marques said. “And we’ve come pretty close toward the end of each of the last two seasons to winning our first league game. We just couldn’t get it.”
After transitioning to the center position to start her sophomore season — she played driver as a freshman in 2015 — she’s put up big numbers. Her single-game career-high is eight goals, a total she reached last season.
“She’s been really, really good,” Marques said. “The fact the offense has worked really well, she’s been scoring really well in all our games.”
The story behind the switch from driver to center is where Kleytman’s sense of humor really gets cooking. The preface to her dominant career as a center may seem like a practical impossibility for a water polo player. Nonetheless, to put it bluntly: “I hate swimming,” she said.
A lifer in the pool, Kleytman said she learned long ago competitive swimming wasn’t for her. Since she was 2, she swam with her cousin Valery Piachonkina. When Kleytman was 8, though, she bailed on swimming with such ferocity, Piachonkina — who Kleytman said liked competitive swimming — bailed with her.
Having run the gamut of local water polo clubs — including the Burlingame Aquatics Club, the Stanford Girls Water Polo Club, and the past two years at Diablo Alliance Water Polo Club in the East Bay — Kleytman has settled in as a force at NDB; although she has an interesting theory as to why she enjoys the center position so much.
“I may have gotten lazy, just sitting in one position all the time,” Kleytman said.
Yep, she’s all fun and games outside the pool. In the water, though, Kleytman is more content with the power game as opposed to the speed game.
Now, she’s got NDB thinking big. In two previous seasons, the word “postseason” never even got mentioned. With the Tigers’ 8-1 start, that has changed in a hurry.
“We’ve never been here and we want to make the most of it,” Kleytman said. “We want to come in strong on the ground and make the biggest footprint we can. And I think we can really achieve something, like a title.”
