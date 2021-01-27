Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories over the years.
FEB. 12, 2016 — A little over two weeks ago, the Crystal Springs girls’ soccer team dominated Mercy-Burlingame in a key West Bay Athletic League Skyline Division matchup, but came up short on the scoreboard, 3-2.
Thursday, the two teams met in a rematch of that Jan. 26 game and this time it was for the all the marbles: the winner would earn the division title.
Working against Crystal Springs, however, was the fact it was without its star midfielder Nikki Lee and the Gryphons were facing a Crusaders side that was anxious for a victory.
While Mercy-Burlingame evened things out from the first meeting, it was the Gryphons who managed to find the back of the net when freshman Tess Bosley struck in the 43rd minute to beat the Crusaders 1-0.
“This was their No. 1 goal (winning the division title),” Crystal Springs coach Michael Flynn said of his team. “The last two years they’ve been so close.”
The last two seasons had seen Crystal Springs (9-1 WBAL Skyline, 13-4-1 overall) finish in second place. This season, the Gryphons finally sealed the deal.
It wasn’t easy. Mercy-Burlingame’s success this season was no fluke. The Crusaders (7-2-1) are young and talented and they made the Gryphons work for the victory.
Early on, it was clear the Gryphons were missing Lee, who suffered concussion symptoms the day after their win over Priory Tuesday. They struggled to link more than two passes together Thursday and their offense bogged down in the middle of the field.
Mercy was there to take advantage and the Crusaders controlled the midfield and the pace of the game. Striker Emily Naughton and Sarah Feller made several dangerous runs in the first half, but the Gryphons managed to turn them away.
Summer Salamy had Mercy’s best scoring chance of the first half come in the 15th minute when she received a pass near the corner of the goal box and managed to turn in a tight space. Her shot, however, was blocked by a Crystal Springs defender.
As the first half wore on, the Gryphons started to find a rhythm and it always helps to have a player like Megan Duncanson working tirelessly to make things happen. The junior wing had a couple of dangerous scoring chances, running onto a number of through balls from Jayla Aldridge.
But Duncanson, and the rest of the Gryphons, had a hard time getting past Mercy center defender Lauren Rochleu, who time and again seemed to come out of nowhere to close down a Crystal Springs attack.
“Not having Nikki really affected us,” Flynn said. “We got caught playing a little of their game. They’re very direct. At half, we told them to settle down and try to play the possession game.”
Despite their coach’s plea to be more patient, the Gryphons came out firing in the second half. Aldridge let loose a couple of long-distance shots that were easily saved, but it set the tone for a half that saw the Gryphons attempt 11 shots, seven of which were on frame.
Three minutes into the second half, Bosley’s hard work resulted in the game’s only goal. She received a pass inside the Mercy penalty box and worked her way across the top of the box, parallel to the goal. Rochleu stepped up to try to stop Bosley, but she kept her feet and found some space.
Just as she started to turn to line up her shot, she slipped, but at the same time managed to get a shot off, which slipped just inside the post for the game’s only goal.
The Gryphons in general, and Duncanson specifically, had several more golden scoring chances go by the board. Twice Duncanson hit the frame — the second of which hit the post and appeared to go over the goal line, but the Mercy goalkeeper grabbed it and threw it back into the field of play.
It appeared all the near-misses might come back to haunt the Gryphons as the Crusaders made one final push in the game’s final minutes.
But that’s when Crystal Springs’ sophomore goalkeeper Prisilla Sanchez made her presence felt. In the 69th minute, Feller’s bid for a goal from 20 yards was pushed over the top by Sanchez for her biggest save of the season. She later punched clear a corner kick cross and pushed yet another ball over the top on a Mercy free kick.
All three saves were made in the final 11 minutes as Sanchez finished with 10 saves on the day.
“That was, by far, her best game. That was a big game for her,” Flynn said. “She stopped and made the saves she had to make. In the past, that wasn’t always the case.”
Despite winning the Skyline Division crown, the Gryphons still have not punched their ticket to CCS. The West Bay Athletic League is the only league in CCS that does not send its division winners to the postseason. Instead, Crystal Springs will have to play the fourth-place team from the WBAL’s Foothill Division, with the winner of that game earning the league’s final automatic bid.
The Gryphons will host either Castilleja or King’s Academy at 3:30 p.m. Thursday for the league’s final CCS berth.
“I fight it every year in the AD (athletic director) meeting,” Flynn said. “If you win a division championship, you should get the privilege of going on (in the playoffs).”
That, however, is of little consequence right now, because all Flynn and the Gryphons care about right now is being called “champions.”
“We’re a league champ. Those are the bragging rights that are nice,” Flynn said.
