CCCAA volleyball coaches

The final four of the CCCAA state volleyball tournament featured four female head coaches for the first time: Katie Goldhahn (CSM), left, Carson Lowden (American River), Molly Hummel (Delta) and Sarah Ritchie (Feather River), right.

 Photo courtesy of Katie Goldhahn

The College of San Mateo volleyball team’s run to a state title ended in the semifinals Saturday.

As head coach Katie Goldhahn continued to process the three-set sweep at the hands of eventual state champion Feather River, she also started looking at all the things the team accomplished on its way to the state final four.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription