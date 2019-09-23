Luke Bottari was locked in and showed off his depth of receivers as the College of San Mateo Bulldogs scored a decisive win over a notoriously bothersome foe.
No. 3-ranked CSM (3-0 overall) racked up 504 yards of total offense to roll past No. 5 American River College 42-10 Saturday at College Heights Stadium. It marks the first time the Bulldogs have defeated the Beavers in a regular-season game since 2015.
Five different Bulldogs recorded receptions, with each going for over 50 yards. Bottari was 17-of-25 passing for 318 yards and three touchdowns, including two scoring strikes to sophomore Terrell Carter, who had five catches for 79 yards.
Sophomore Mason Starling added a 63-yard touchdown catch to give CSM a 7-0 lead with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter. Sophomore Connell Ryans had three catches for 64 yards, sophomore Jermaine Jackson had five catches for 61 yards and freshman Tre Hines had three catches for 51 yards.
CSM built a 28-0 lead by halftime with running back Darrell Page rushing for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns. The freshman workhorse totaled 21 carries for 83 yards. He capped a seven-play, 80-yard drive — set up by a 40-yard chuck from Bottari to Ryans to advance to the American River 1-yard line — with a 1-yard score.
After Bottari his Carter with a 4-yard scoring pass with 9:51 remaining in the half, CSM got the ball back quickly after a three-and-out. Bottari showed off his legs with a 19-yard rushing pickup, then hit Hines for a 35-yard gain to the Beavers’ 1. Page then ran it in to up the lead to 28-0
Bottari finished the day with 11 rushed for 72 yards.
Jermain Jackson picked up a 10-yard scoring run in the third quarter. The Bulldogs capped their scoring with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Bottari to Carter midway through the fourth quarter.
American River (2-1) didn’t find the end zone until late in the game, scoring on a 2-yard run by Chris Osby with 5:21 remaining.
CSM freshman Adonis Forrest finished the day with an interception with less than a minute to go. It was the only turnover by either team on the day.
American River was held to 290 total yards of offense.
The Bulldogs defense totaled a season-high four sacks, one apiece from sophomore Massi Halaapiapi, sophomore Sam Kanongata’a, freshman Noah Lavulo and freshman Tavita Tafuna.
The scoring differential was the biggest between CSM and American River since the two met in the 2013 Bulldog Bowl. The Bulldogs won that game with a 75-9 blowout. The teams have now played eight times in the past seven years, with each winning four times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.