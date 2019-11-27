SARATOGA — Among the seven sophomores on roster, the goodbyes were especially heartfelt for the College of San Mateo Bulldogs.
No. 9-seed CSM (18-9 overall) saw its season come to an end Tuesday night in the opening round of the California Community College Women’s Volleyball Championship Tournament, as No. 8 West Valley (20-8) earned a sweep 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 on its home court at Kirkorian Pavilion.
As far as sweeps go, the Lady Bulldogs were in contention in all three sets. Games 1 and 2 were each deadlocked as late as 21-21, and Game 3 was tied through 17-17. Still, there was just the feeling that CSM could not get into a rhythm to open its second straight year appearing in the playoffs.
“It was tough to end our season with that match,” CSM head coach Katie Goldhahn said. “Our preparation didn’t necessarily show up on the court. … This isn’t indicative of the growth of the season. Our offense, we just unfortunately couldn’t get into a rhythm tonight … and our defense, we were just off.”
Sophomore middle blockers Lille Tuivailala and Jada Sealy consolidated versatile attacks through the middle. Sealy finished the night with eight kills and two blocks, while Tuivailala had seven match kills.
It was more pressure than Goldhahn wanted to put on the middle attack, as the array of outside hitters that helped the Bulldogs win six of their seven last regular-season matches were the primary targets. Sophomore outside hitter Hannah Gamez responded with 10 kills, while freshman Krystal Hin added nine.
Still, Goldhahn was critical of the lackluster hitting percentages off the left side.
“I think we put a lot of pressure on our pins,” Goldhahn said. “And they showed it.”
West Valley’s defense benefitted from the versatility of setter Della Trimble. The true freshman out of Aragon — and former high school teammate with CSM’s Tuivailala and freshman libero Abby Legaspi — patrolled six rotations, while minding the net to the tune of three match blocks.
Trimble hadn’t shared the court with Tuivailala and Legaspi since their days together at Aragon, but was mindful of the matchup in stepping into her first collegiate playoff match Tuesday.
“Nervous but excited to play with them,” Trimble said, “because I haven’t seen them since high school. … It was fun just competing with them again.”
CSM’s growth over the course of this season has been evident in the team’s Game 1 performances. Early in the year, slow starts were common, leaving the Bulldogs to turn up the intensity to find their collective footing. Goldhahn said she didn’t see so much of this over the last month of the regular season, though, as fast starts became a hallmark of CSM’s winning ways down the stretch.
The Bulldogs regressed back to their old ways at West Valley, though, falling behind 9-4 early in Game 1.
“I definitely feel like we could have been more excited to be here at the playoffs,” Sealy said. “But I really feel like, even though it was off tonight, me and Lille gave it our all.”
Sealy provided the spark her team needed, firing two kills through the middle amid a 5-0 run to tie the opening set 9-9. It was a seesaw battle from there, but deadlocked at 21, Trimble started setting the pins. And outside hitter Rene Wash and opposite hitter Jaida Ward took over to front a 4-1 run to close out the set.
Wash finished with a match-high 14 kills, and exploded in Game 2 for seven of them. Ward totaled nine kills, seven of them coming in the first set. Freshman outside hitter Hannah Moore added 12 kills for the Vikings.
With the win, West Valley advances to the second round to the CCCAA Northern California playoffs. The Vikings will travel to face No. 1 Feather River Saturday night.
“Non-stop energy and they know their shots,” Trimble said of Feather River. “They’re going to get some good shots, so we just have to move on from that.”
For CSM, the elimination loss marks the end of an era, marked by two standout middle hitters in Tuivailala and Sealy who have started in tandem for the Bulldogs since the start of their freshman year in 2018.
“Their court presence is tremendous,” Goldhahn said. “And, of course, it will be a loss. But … they set the tone for what we look for in our middles.”
Tuivailala said she is intent on transferring to a four-year school. It is currently a recruiting dead period for the NCAA, but the sophomore showcase in December should help determine the All-Coast Conference North middle’s future.
