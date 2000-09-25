In an attempt to maintain their winning streak, the Notre Dame Argonauts took down the Bethany Bruins claiming 3 of the 4 games in Saturday night's women's volleyball match.
From the get go, both teams had a back and forth affair. Notre Dame came out on fire for the first game leading over the Bruins 15-9, but that abruptly ended after the Bruins took the second game 15-8 to tie the match at one game each.
"We were a little over-confident," said Notre Dame head coach, Tonia Moe, "We've won the past two Championships in a row, so we need to remember that everyone is out to get us."
Notre Dame has had a successful record this past season despite the youthfulness of the squad, which consists of ten freshman, four sophomores, and three juniors. They have won the past five games this season, and their determination has prevailed despite their youthfulness and the intense efforts by the Bruins small eight women squad.
"We played well enough to win, but we are still young, still learning. Because we are young, we're inconsistent," said Moe, "However, we pulled out the win."
Bethany's coach had similar thoughts with his young team.
"I think my girls played hard. We are a young team and our inexperience and mistakes caught up to us," said Bethany head coach, Andy Mandon.
Despite Notre Dame's mental lapse they picked up the momentum to win the third game 15-2. Junior middle blocker Yi Kim made 14 kills and Freshman outside hitter Stephani Tomingo dominated the match with 10 kills. Sophomore Dana Rea also came up with and impressive 76 assists going into the fourth game and this helped her teammates tremendously. This aggression set the momentum for the Aeronauts to win the in the final forth game 15-7.
"In the beginning I think we lost focus and from there our playing level went down," said Notre Dame team Captain, Nicky Seely, "But, we pulled it together in the third and fourth game. Our team gets along well, and it showed on the court."
When asked how Seely felt about being apart of such a young squad she said, "It's like a real team, because last year we were so small, now we're like family."
Notre Dame doesn't have much time to rest before their Wednesday home match against UC Santa Cruz, but they are determined and ready to defend their six game streak.
