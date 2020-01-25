After coming out of the woodwork to win the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division boys’ soccer championship last season, the Capuchino Mustangs haven’t missed a beat.
The Mustangs (8-0-2 PAL Ocean, 9-2-2 overall, 26 points) continued their Ocean Division dominance Friday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory Friday afternoon at Westmoor to remain unbeaten in league play. Perhaps more importantly, the win vaults Cap into first place in the PAL Ocean by 1 point as second-place San Mateo (25 points) had a bye Friday.
“It was a really mandatory one,” Cap sophomore Jose Lepe said of the win. “This is one of the most aggressive teams in league. So, we really needed this. We couldn’t afford a tie or anything.”
The outcome was just as important to the Rams (7-3, 8-3, 22 points), who could have moved into a first-place tie with a win Friday. Westmoor, in fact, is the only team to defeat San Mateo in league play this season.
“It’s a heartbreaker for us,” Westmoor head coach Omar Rashid said. “We needed to win today for two reasons. One, so we could win the league and get one point closer. And the second one, in case we don’t win the league and Capuchino wins the league, we get the [Central Coast Section postseason] points. … So, it was a double whammy. Not to take anything away from Capuchino. They played a hell of a game. I have a lot of respect for their program. It’s just hard to lose the way we lost.”
Personnel from both teams noted the physicality of Friday’s match, which seems to be characteristic every time Cap travels to Westmoor. Last year, in a match that was equally important in the league standings, Cap fought through a brawling brand of soccer from both sides for a 3-2 win.
The yellow cards were again flying from the outset Friday.
“It’s very unfortunate where it has to get to the point where there’s a lot of players who are getting yellow cards and it’s getting physical,” Cap head coach Mauricio Rodriguez said. “Because obviously, for me, it’s about the safety of the players first. But I think honestly, last year, coming here we beat them 3-2 and it was a really physical game. I think Westmoor has a lot of pride for their program. And I think we’ve worked really hard to be where we’re at. Last year, the kids had never even had a winning season. So, coming in undefeated and having an opportunity to win league, the boys are going to fight. It’s something we talk about right before every game; we’re going to fight hard, we’re going to defend the title. But at the same time I always remind them, play clean and play hard.”
The only goal of the afternoon was right in step with Rodriguez’s philosophy.
In the 15th minute, Lepe capped an astonishing week with his seventh goal of the season. He entered the week with just one goal all year, but Wednesday scored five times in Cap’s 7-0 win over El Camino. Friday’s score, however, may have been the most important of them all.
Cap forward Jose Chavolla took the initial shot on goal, a bullet from just inside the box that forced Westmoor’s goalkeeper to leave his feet. Despite a clutch save, the keeper couldn’t quite corral the ball, leaving Lepe just enough daylight to slide in as he and put a foot to it.
“The goalie had his hand right in front of it,” Lepe said. “But the tip of my foot got in before his (hand) and it just went past him.”
Westmoor answered with two great chances in the first half, both on runs by sophomore Abdul Algahaiti. The Rams’ leading scorer this season with 14 goals, Algahaiti got free off the right post in the 34th minute and put a brilliant cross to the opposite side, only there was no one there to receive it.
Three minutes later, Algahaiti looked to chase down a free ball drifting into the box with only Cap keeper Abram Molina to beat. Algahaiti looked to have a bead on it but Molina charged out of the cage and got to the ball just ahead of Algahaiti to kill the opportunity with a diving cover.
Cap’s backline, anchored by middle defensive back Diego Alvarado, was nearly perfect all day in not allowing Westmoor to connect with any passes in its back rank.
“We did what we needed to do,” Alvarado said. “We knew if we tried to find it in the middle that we’d be the team to find it in the middle instead of them. If we lock it down there and they have to go over the top, then we just lock it down over the top.”
Cap’s best chance came in the 60th minute. Senior forward Gustavo Quintanilla has been a key addition to the Westmoor lineup this season as a transfer from Brazil. Despite sitting out the Rams’ non-league slate as a transfer, Quintanilla already ranks second on the team with nine goals this season.
The senior nearly had goal No. 10 when he got behind the defense and had a line-drive kick from 20 yards out careen off the crossbar.
“I just knew when I got the ball that I was going to have the chance to score,” Quintanilla said. “So, I just forgot about everything and just thought about the goal.”
The play didn’t end there though, as the ricochet winged just off the right post to the foot of Algahaiti, who had a wide-open look at goal. His shot, however, hooked wide right.
“After I hit the post the ball, right in front of the goal again, [Algahati], very unlucky, he shot and he missed,” Quintanilla said.
