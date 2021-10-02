With his team trailing Sacred Heart Prep 21-14 midway through the fourth quarter, Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos made up his mind.
If the Panthers managed to score a touchdown, he was going to play for the win and attempt a 2-point conversion.
When Ryan Kall hit Charlie Koch on a slant for an 11-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left, Philipopoulos kept his offense on the field. Elijah LaGuardia took a handoff off left guard and bulled his way just over the goal line to put the Panthers up 22-21.
Four plays later, Burlingame walked out of its Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division opener with a statement win over the Gators.
“We were talking about it (going for 2) with six, seven minutes left. We were moving the ball a little bit (on the final couple of drives),” Philipopoulos said. “We played four great quarters of football … we didn’t want any part of overtime.”
For SHP, it’s the second straight crushing defeat. Last week, the Gators had a potential game-tying touchdown pass broken up on the goal line in a 20-13 loss to Hillsdale.
Despite a Burlingame defensive effort that forced the Gators to punt on five of their seven second-half possessions, the SHP defense was playing just as stout. The Gators stopped Burlingame on downs midway through the third quarter and then, with about five minutes left to play and the Panthers driving, SHP forced a fumble to end the threat.
But the Panthers defense gave the ball back to their offense one more time and senior Kall went to work.
Starting from the SHP 49-yard line, Kall completed passes of 6, 8, 8 and 12 yards, helping lead the Panthers to the Gators’ 9 with under a minute to play.
LaGuardia was thrown for a loss on first-and-goal and that was followed by a pair of incomplete passes — including a pass knocked away at the goal line by SHP defensive back Carter Shaw.
Facing fourth-and-goal at the Gators’ 11, Kall took the snap and fired a pass to a slanting Koch in the end zone to pull Burlingame to one point, 21-20.
LaGuardia’s bull rush then sealed the win for the Panthers.
“We executed and did what we needed to do,” Kall said. “I’m so proud of these guys. We were under a lot of pressure, but we stepped up to the challenge.”
Kall put together arguably the best performance of his career, completing 17-of-26 passes for 187 yards and the score.
“Ryan is just an unbelievable player for us,” Philipopoulos said. “You see how our offense has expanded. He’s been a great player, a great leader.”
Burlingame (1-0 PAL Bay, 5-0 overall) got off to a hot start, scoring touchdowns on their first two drives. The Panthers received the opening kickoff and marched 69 yards on 11 plays, a drive that featured a number of big plays.
First, SHP linebacker Andrew Latu came off the right end and blasted Kall from the blind side, with the ball flying out of Kall’s hand and out of bounds for a loss of 13 yards.
But after a 40-yard completion to Will Uhrich was waved off because of penalty, Kall simply found LaGuardia down the left sideline — a perfect rainbow of pass that LaGuardia caught in stride, bobbled it, but hauled it in for a 46-yard game down to the 3. Two played later, LaGuardia blasted in from a yard out to give Burlingame a 7-0 lead.
The game was tied 11 second later. After bobbling the kickoff, SHP (0-1, 1-4) took over at its own 20. On the first play from scrimmage, Zach Friere took a pitch, pulled up and hit a wide open Shaw on a crossing pattern in the middle of the field that he turned up and turned into an 80-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7.
Burlingame answered right back. Uhrich set up the Panthers near midfield with a strong kick return and Burlingame needed just five plays to go 53 yards, culminating with LaGuardia’s second 1-yard touchdown plunge.
LaGuardia led a Panthers’ running attack that finished with 182 yards as he rushed for 95 on 18 carries.
SHP saw its next drive end on a fumble at the Panthers’ 14-yard line, but the Gators then forced a Burlingame punt.
SHP responded with the game-tying touchdown, with Luis Mendoza scoring from 12 yards out with two minutes left in the half.
The Gators received the second-half kickoff and needed just two plays to take the lead. After a 2-yard run from Latu, the Gators executed a perfect screen pass. Quarterback Jack Herrell took the snap and the play flowed to the left. But Herrell pivoted back to his right, found Friere with the pass and with a blocker out front to spring him, raced down the right sideline for a 78-yard score and a 21-14 SHP lead.
Herrell finished with a similar stat line as Kall. Herrell completed 10-of-20 passes, also for 187 yards and also with a touchdown.
“That was a great high school football game,” Philipopoulos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.