Melanie Chen had to do all her birthday celebrating on the volleyball court.
While Tuesday marked the Westmoor junior’s sweet 16, Chen didn’t have a birthday party waiting for her after the game, but a homework assignment — an AP language essay that was due later that evening.
The finale of Westmoor’s thrilling five-set victory over visiting Riordan made for a perfect on-court birthday bash, though. Chen responded to a 14-14 tie in the decisive fifth set by scoring the final two points of the match, including a bolt off the left side to finish off the 15-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21, 16-14 victory in Westmoor’s season opener. And the now 16-year-old even got serenaded with a chorus of “Happy Birthday” by her teammates as she walked off the floor.
“It was a really great ending,” Chen said. “Honestly, I wanted to cry but I can’t cry because I’ve sweated all the tears out.”
Chen recorded a team-high 11 kills while contributing exquisite backrow defense as a six-rotation player. But what really sweated her was the relentless play of upstart Riordan, a newly added program to the West Catholic Athletic League’s athletics as the San Francisco private school switched from an all-boys school to a co-ed campus just last year.
With Riordan having played just four unofficial matches in the truncated 2020-21 season, Tuesday marked the first official match in the program’s history. And while the Crusaders couldn’t finish off the first-ever varsity win in the back-and-forth thriller at Westmoor, they made it clear that historic win will come soon and will be the first of many.
“I’m really proud of them,” Riordan head coach Sabrina Andreatta said, “all of the skills they’ve taken from their other clubs and things like that, bringing it into a Riordan community. They’re a great team, they work together really well, and I’m excited for where we’re headed.”
In an effort to earn the program’s first win, Riordan nearly pulled off a remarkable comeback in Game 5. Westmoor jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the race to 15, but the Crusaders responded with an 8-1 run, capped by the last of Georgia Hanes’ match-high 13 kills. Hanes shared top-scorer honors with teammate Analee Ronas, who also totaled 13 kills.
But Westmoor turned the tables just in time, tying it on a prolonged rally that ended with Riordan misfiring into the net. Then Chen scored a dramatic kill off the left side that initially saw the point being awarded to Riordan until the side judge correctly ruled a micro-touch by the Riordan defense, thereby changing the point to Westmoor’s side.
“I got really excited,” Chen said of the call being overturned. “And it really motivated me for the last point.”
Westmoor’s play was rife with highs and lows, though.
Many of the highs were due to the Rams’ back row, with defense and passing that was consistently tight, led by an exceptional effort by senior libero Angel Rai. It’s the signature style of a Westmoor squad that has consistently fielded scrappy, competitive Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division teams through the years.
“We’re known as the scrappy team,” Westmoor head coach Rex Mauga-Head said. “So, of course it comes down to just the basic drills, the simple fundamentals and stuff like that. Just consistently playing awkward ball. We just put them in different situations where the defense gets different looks because nothing’s the same. So, for them to kind of play awkward ball, it will be easy just to pick up the simple stuff.”
Then there were the lows. The unforced errors frequently came in bunches and showed up often with the front-row attack. Westmoor committed 45 unforced errors throughout.
The roughest stretch came during a pivotal stretch in Game 3. With the set tied 10-10, Riordan gained the advantage when Hanes chopped the block through the middle to give the Crusaders an 11-10 lead. It sparked a 4-0 Riordan run, with the next three points all coming via Westmoor hitting errors, all on shots sailing long.
“I think it’s lack of discipline,” Mauga-Head said. “And I was just telling the kids it was more on our end because I could see the practices were beginning to get laxed. And, of course, it’s still early in the season and the kids just need to get conditioned up.”
But after Riordan jumped out to a fast 7-4 lead in Game 4, a seemingly innocuous service error by the Crusaders — who totaled 43 unforced errors — forced a side-out. With it, Westmoor ignited a 12-1 run, fueled by big service run by junior setter Kiara Salomon.
Salomon totaled five service aces in the match, all during her 10-point run in the fourth set.
“I am known for my serves because I’m a setter, that’s pretty much all I do,” Salomon said. “But big plus to Rex for giving me those spots so I could ace those serves like that.”
Tuesday’s opener was not only a birthday celebration, but a celebration of Westmoor returning to the court for the first traditional opener in two years. In the spring, the Rams played just six matches during the truncated season.
“It’s awesome,” Mauga-Head said of returning to a fall format. “But, of course, I remind the kids that none of us are exempt from what’s going on with COVID.”
