Half Moon Bay (3-0) at El Camino (0-3), 7 p.m.
The HMB Cougars made a statement in a 40-0 win over Sacred Heart Prep last week. … The El Camino Colts came up short last week, falling to Novato 41-34. … Through three games, HMB is averaging 41 points a game on offense, while having allowed a total of 40 defensively. … El Camino is still looking for its first win of the season, but there were some positives from last week’s loss. The biggest being the 34 points was the most scored this season. It is the third-most points the Colts have scored since a 34-0 win over San Rafael in the 2017 opener. The Colts posted back-to-back 40-point games to end 2018.
Terra Nova (2-1) at Piedmont Hills-San Jose (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Terra Nova Tigers tripped up Alisal last week, 41-6. … The Piedmont Hills Pirates lost in barnburner to Saratoga last week, 51-34. … Since opening the season with a 26-24 loss to Riordan, Terra Nova has outscored its last two opponents, 69-13. … Piedmont Hills’ QB-WR combo of Matt Nguyen and Alex Murrell has been prolific so far this season. In just two games, Nguyen has found Murrell with 21 passes for 322 yards and seven TDs. Nguyen is averaging 316 yards passing per game.
Monta Vista-Cupertino (2-1) at South City (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Monta Vista Matadors bulled over San Jose, 35-7. … The South City Warriors were wasted by Prospect, 61-0. … Monta Vista’s loss was a 32-6 shellacking by Mills. … The Matadors finished 5-5 in 2018, missing the playoffs. … South City has allowed 60 or more points the last two weeks. … The Warriors’ losing streak has reached 13 in a row after going winless in 2018.
Homestead-Cupertino (2-1) at King’s Academy (2-0), 7 p.m.
The Homestead Mustangs doubled by Fremont-Sunnyvale last week, 12-6. … The King’s Academy Knights handled Monte Vista Christian-Watsonville 36-8. … TKA will be the second PAL team Homestead has faced this season. The Mustangs buried South City 68-6 two weeks ago. … Through three games, Homestead is averaging 220 yards of offense per game. … While the TKA offense is its usual prolific self, having scored 78 points, the Knights’ defense may be even better, having combined to allow just 15 points through two games.
San Mateo (3-0) at Jefferson (2-1), 7 p.m.
The San Mateo Bearcats outlasted Capuchino last week, 13-6. … The Jefferson Grizzlies grabbed an 18-8 win over Balboa-SF. … Jefferson beat San Mateo 31-27 in their last meeting, during Lake Division play in 2017. … San Mateo is off to a 3-0 start for the first time in two years. In 2017, the Bearcats opened the season with four straight wins. … The Bearcats’ defense gave up their first points of the season last week. They opened with back-to-back shutouts. … Jefferson has won back-to-back since opening the season with a 38-14 loss to Half Moon Bay. Since then, the Grizzlies have allowed a total of 8 points. They shut out Los Altos 28-0 in Week 2.
Carlmont (2-1) at Palo Alto (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Carlmont Scots slammed Independence last week, 69-19. … The Palo Alto Vikings were victorious over Pioneer, 48-0. … Carlmont has scored 60-plus points in each of the last two weeks. … Scots’ running back Jonaven Kuhn is pushing for offensive player of the year honors. Over the last two weeks, he’s scored six touchdowns (four rushing, two receiving) while having rushed for 307 yards on just 16 carries — which is just shy of 20 yards per carry. … Defensively, Carlmont has allowed a total of 42 points. … Palo Alto has scored 40 or more points in each of its last two games. Defensively, the Vikings have allowed a total of 15 points over three games.
Mountain View (3-0) at Capuchino (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Mountain View Spartans spanked Los Altos last week, 34-6. … The Capuchino Mustangs were muted by San Mateo, 13-6. … Running is the base for the Mountain View offense, averaging 5.7 yards a carry, scoring 11 touchdowns. The Spartans passing game, however, is solid, averaging 114 yards per game. … The Mountain View defense has allowed only 13 points through three games. … Capuchino has stumbled out gate to start the season, dropping two of its first three. … The Mustangs have shown they can score, putting up 34 points two weeks ago against Evergreen Valley. But in their two losses, they’ve managed a total of 12 points.
Yerba Buena-SJ (0-2) at Mills (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Yerba Buena Aztec Warriors were hammered by Gunn, 65-12. … The Mills Vikings were beaten on a last-second play by Hillsdale, 27-20. … This is the sixth straight season these teams have faced each other, with Mills holding a 4-1 advantage. The Vikings beat the Aztec Warriors 46-36 in 2018. … Yerba Buena ended 2018 on a three-game winning streak. … Despite the heart-breaking loss, Mills still rolled up nearly 400 yards of offense. Running back Tevita Fifita accounted for 260 of those with 164 yards rushing and 96 yards receiving, scoring one touchdown of each.
Francis Parker-San Diego (1-3) at Menlo School (1-2), 4 p.m.
The Francis Parker Lancers picked up their first win of the season last week, beating up Hoover, 49-6. … The Menlo Knights were knocked off by Santa Clara, 16-14. … The Lancers are rebuilding this season after going 11-2 and advancing to the San Diego Section Division V championship game in 2018. .. Parker uses a running back by committee approach, with four players with 20 or more carries as the Lancers have racked up an average of 200 yards rushing per game and 12 TDs. … After opening the season with a dominant 65-0 win over Fremont-Oakland, Menlo has lost its last two games, having scored a combined 20 points.
American River (2-0) at College of San Mateo (2-0), 1 p.m.
The American River Beavers have won two straight, and are coming off a 15-10 victory over defending state champion Laney College. ... The College of San Mateo Bulldogs have also won two straight, most recently a 43-3 victory over winless San Joaquin Delta in their home opener. ... American River has outscored opponents 42-10, including an opening-week shutout 27-0 at Sacramento City. ... CSM has outscored opponents 87-10, triumphing at College of the Siskiyous opening week 44-7. ... The Beavers are ranked ahead of the Bulldogs in the CCCSIA Football Poll; American River No. 3, CSM No. 4. ... The Bulldogs are ranked ahead of the Beavers in the Junior College Athletic Bureau Coaches Poll; CSM No. 3, American River No. 5. ... American River has won its last three regular-season games against CSM, dating back to 2016. ... CSM defeated American River in the 2017 Northern California Football Conference championship 24-21.
Burlingame (0-2) at Watsonville (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Burlingame Panthers had a bye last week. They were pounded 45-26 by Half Moon Bay two weeks ago. … The Watsonville Wildcatz were whipped by Monterey, 42-17. … Burlingame buried Watsonville 49-7 in 2018. … Burlingame is certainly putting up the numbers to be 2-0. Offensively, the Panthers average 403 yards. … Despite being known as a run-first team, quarterback Jordan Malashus is averaging 237 yard passing per game. … Lucas Meredith has been a workhorse out of the backfield. He’s carried the ball 36 times in two games. The rest of the team, combined, has 29. … Watsonville is averaging 20 points per game while allowing an average of 24.5.
Woodside (0-3) at Seaside (3-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Woodside Wildcats were competitive in a 26-14 loss to Leigh last week. … The Seaside Spartans hung on to beat Christopher, 14-7. … The Woodside defense was better last week. After surrendering 101 points in their first two games, the Wildcats held the Longhorns to 26. … The Wildcats are averaging 216 yards of offense per game. … .. All nine of Woodside’s turnovers this season have come from the quarterback position, six by way of interception and three QB fumbles. … Seaside was a CCS power during the 2000s, appearing in four finals and winning two titles. … ... While Seaside running back Elijah Quenga ran for 100-plus yards in each of the first two weeks this season, quarterback Tristan Cortez proved a good complement, throwing for four touchdowns and no interceptions through those two victories.
