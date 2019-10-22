Oh, what a rush.
It was a historic night on the gridiron Friday for not just one but two Peninsula Athletic League rivals. The all-time single-game rushing records were broken for both Half Moon Bay and Terra Nova, with Daily Journal Athletes of the Week Tristan Hofmann and Jalen Camp each running for over 300 yards.
Hofmann, a junior at Half Moon Bay, blazed for 363 rushing yards and six touchdowns, both new program records, to lead the Cougars’ 54-14 win on their home turf over Menlo School. He surpassed the previous mark of 303 yards set by Wesley Walters in 2011 against Scotts Valley.
“The thing that’s crazy is I was talking football with him, in-game stuff, and he was not winded, not beat up,” Half Moon Bay head coach Keith Holden said. “I was like, man, if that was me, I’d be a physical mess. … I’d look like I got in a fight. He looked normal.”
Camp, a senior at Terra Nova, carried the ball 36 times for 319 yards and four touchdown in a back-and-forth 29-25 victory at home over Burlingame, becoming the first Tigers rusher in modern history to surpass 300 rushing yards. The previous mark was set by John Wallace in 2013, who totaled 273 yards against Menlo.
“He was dancing around in the locker room so he still had some energy left,” Terra Nova head coach Jason Piccolotti said. “But afterward he said he was pretty tired.”
Former Terra Nova head coach Bill Gray compiled the school’s record book before he departed in 2013. The records have been updated through 2018. Gray said records previous to the turn of the century were not kept in their entirety, but the longtime Pacifica football coach vouched for Camp’s rushing total standing as the program record.
“I don’t remember there being anything that prodigious.” Gray said. “… As far as I’m concerned it is a record.”
Camp, Terra Nova battle with Bgame
With Terra Nova having to play comeback ball, trailing 13-0 at halftime, Camp didn’t have time to process how many yards he was eating up. He was carrying with such frequency that he knew it was a lot, he said. But the conversation at the half was strictly about how to turn yards into touchdowns.
“It seemed like we couldn’t put no points on the board and we came back with a different energy in the second half,” Camp said.
Near the end of the third quarter, the Tigers were clawing their way back. Marching 74 yards on 12 plays, they were on their way to taking a 22-19 lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on a quarterback sneak by Raphael Bendo.
“I was feeling good but I didn’t really know I had that many yards,” Camp said.
Prior to the go-ahead score, Camp got clued in to the trajectory of his historic night. That’s because during the break between quarters, the public address announcer read off the stats leaders, highlighted by Camp who was sitting at 296 yards heading into the final quarter.
Terra Nova’s defense forced a three-and-out on the next possession, giving Camp a quick chance to go flying past the 300-yard mark. That he did with a 23-yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 29-19 lead.
“I was feeling great,” Camp said. “I was happy we got the ‘dub.’ The line was going crazy. I couldn’t have done it without them.”
A transfer from Riordan in the offseason, Camp did not have to sit out due to a waiver for financial hardship.
He said the game felt like a playoff atmosphere with Terra Nova entering play having lost its first two games in PAL Bay Division play. The feeling is if a Bay Division team can win two games, it put them in line for a playoff bid, Camp said. In this sense, Terra Nova is halfway to the postseason.
“The kids were ecstatic,” Piccolotti said. “They’ve been working hard. They didn’t have a coach for a couple months in the offseason … so it took a while for them to believe in us and for us to get through to them. But the last few weeks they’ve been playing well from start to finish.”
Hofmann, HMB hammer away at Menlo
Half Moon Bay’s team rushing total was easy to equate Friday. It was the same as the total yards on offense as the Cougars gained 502 yards, all by way of the ground.
In addition to Hofmann’s 363 yards, junior running back Connor Quosig added 10 carries for 134 yards. The Cougars did attempt two passes, both were incomplete, one for an interception.
Quosig actually had the game’s biggest pickup, a 64-yard run. Hofmann simply gained steady chunks all night long.
“None of them were that long, which kind of makes it more impressive,” Holden said.
The Cougars were content to pound the ball through the middle, especially off the strong side behind the blocks of guard Preston Dimas, tackle Bobby Lester and tight end Cade Duncan.
“I thought it was nice,” Hofmann said of getting so many carries. “It’s always nice to spread the ball around too. It helps all of us. You can’t just take me and say ‘stop him,’ because then you have the whole rest of the team to worry about too. So it definitely helps spreading the ball around.”
Hofmann didn’t find out until Saturday he broke the single-game rushing and touchdown records, though he did call his older brother Chase to let him know his TD record was in jeopardy. Chase set the previous record with five.
With the win, the Cougars continue their unbeaten march with a 7-0 overall record. Currently pacing the PAL Ocean Division, HMB is on track top promote to the upper Bay Division next season. Not that Holden is worried about Hofmann holding up through next year, as the junior already played in the Bay Division in 2017 as a freshman.
“He’d be fine,” Holden said. “He did it as a freshman. … He didn’t get the amount of carries he gets now. But he got the amount of reps on defense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.