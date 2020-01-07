It’s all starting to come together for Oceana senior Irvin Reyes.
Sure, this time last season he was in a similar spot, capturing the individual boys’ wrestling championship in the 126-pound division at the 2019 Cupertino Bianchini Tournament. This year he set out to repeat, and did just that. What differentiates this year’s performance, however, is how he did it.
Reyes has earned Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors after dominating the 126-pound division Saturday in Cupertino. Unlike last year where he had several close calls, including a decision victory by a 1-point margin over Monterey Trail’s Abdulsabur Abdulshakur, this year he scored falls in each of his three matches, including a second-round cradle pin of Abdulshakur in the finals.
“This year he just breezed,” Oceana head coach Mike Tang said.
It’s been a steady progression for Reyes through four years of high school wrestling, a sport he didn’t even know Oceana hosted when he arrived on campus as a freshman.
And he certainly went through his share of growing pains with the junior-varsity team in that 2016-17 season, when the norm for him at double-elimination tournaments was two-and-out.
“They were mopping the floor with me,” Reyes said. “I was going 0-2 in everything.”
Reyes was immediately taken with the sport, though, and made the decision to dedicate himself to it year-round. Joining up with the Coastside Grapplers for the club season, he has been wrestling non-stop since stepping on the mat in 2016.
This year, the results speak for themselves. Reyes has advanced to the finals at three tournaments. He settled for runner-up at the Half Moon Bay and Weber-Larsen tourneys. Saturday’s triumph marks his first championship of the season.
“This year it’s just been finals, finals, finals,” Reyes said.
Ranked No. 10 in the CCS at 126s, Reyes now owns a 13-4 record. And he’s intent on soldiering through to make his mark in the postseason. Last year he dealt with a recurring knee injury that affected his momentum into the Central Coast Section tournament, and didn’t make it past the first day.
“I want that CCS medal, that’s the ultimate goal,” Reyes said of this year’s motivation. “And going to state. Top three in CCS goes to state. I’m hopeful.”
Tang touted a discernable difference in his senior’s momentum this year.
“It’s more wrestling knowledge, knowing when he’s in a bad situation, knowing what to do,” Tang said. “He basically wrestles all year ... and has just been dedicated.”
Tang hasn’t had a CCS champion at Oceana since his two current assistant coaches, Josue Gazo and Sandeep Singh, each won back-to-back section titles in 2014 and ’15, the second titles coming the year before Reyes arrived on campus. With Tang stepping away from Oceana after this season — the area coach of 26 years who has also seen stints at Woodside, Mills, Washington-SF and Burlingame is relocating to Georgia — it would mean a lot to Reyes to see his coach go out on top.
That’s the entire reason Reyes was motivated to improve in the sport to begin with, he said.
“When I win and my coach’s eyes light up, I didn’t want to lose that,” Reyes said. “I just wanted to keep getting better.”
Now, the senior is intent on making quick work of opponents. Pins work in his favor, Reyes said, as he deals with fatigue issues when he reaches the third round. Fortunately for him, that hasn’t happened much as of late.
Taking on Abdulshakur in Saturday’s finals tested his attack mode. The first round ended with the score tied 3-3, with Reyes not being able to sink his hooks into his opponent.
“He was just fast … and I am all upper body, so I was just hoping I could catch him,” Reyes said.
When Reyes won the coin flip to start the second round, however, he used the advantage of starting the round on top to end the match at 3 minutes, 8 seconds, just midway through the second round.
“Winning this one in the second round was a blessing because, who knows what would have gone down in the third?” Reyes said.
