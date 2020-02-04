There are fast starts and then there are fast starts.
While the girls’ varsity soccer team at Nueva School still quite new, in just its second year as an official Central Coast Section program, it isn’t so new that the team should still be without a loss in Private School Athletic League play.
But it is. Through 19 PSAL North Division matches dating back to last year, the Mavericks have posted a career league record of 18-0-1, including a perfect 7-0 mark this year. Nueva has outscored PSAL opponents 43-3 in those seven wins. And at the forefront has been a burgeoning superstar in attacking midfielder Gaelen Clayton.
“I think that’s what separates her from most of the players in the league,” Nueva head coach Daniel Zerabruk said. “She not only scores goals … she’s a midfielder and, I think, there’s not anyone who creates as many goals as she does.”
In Nueva’s most recent walk-in-the-park victory, an 8-1 route of Design Tech last Wednesday at Mills, Clayton enjoyed the best all-around match of her two-year varsity career, totaling three goals and three assists — certainly an effort worthy of Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors.
“Whenever I score a hat trick, that’s kind of fun,” Clayton said. “It doesn’t happen too often. But I also like to get other people involved and scoring in the game.”
Now, Nueva is looking to take its game to the next level. And with an influx of three freshmen starters and Clayton figuring into the attacking midfielder position through 2021, the Mavericks are intent on stationing themselves as a contender among Division V schools.
Last year, in the program’s first official season, the Mavericks earned their first postseason bid as the No. 8 seed in the CCS Division IV playoffs, making them the absolute bottom seed among all postseason qualifiers. And going up against top-seed Monte Vista Christian in the tourney opener, Nueva experienced what it has done to many a PSAL team in getting run over in a 3-1 loss.
“It was definitely a transition because, I think, close games for us in league, we won by a couple points,” Clayton said. “So I think everyone on our team … we knew it was going to be a tough game … but in the first couple minutes we were just rocked back on our heels and then we didn’t have the endurance as the game went on.”
This year, Zerabruk was determined to see his Mavericks face their trials by fire before the postseason. So, he scheduled non-league matches against some tough opponents, including a season-opening 4-0 loss at Woodside Priory, a 4-2 loss at Castilleja and an 8-2 loss at Mercy-Burlingame.
Of the four goals Nueva scored in those three losses, Clayton accounted for three of them.
“We had some difficult games at the beginning of the season,” Clayton said. “We played Mercy-Burlingame and Priory, and I would say they were definitely difficult games. … But I think it prepares us for CCS, it helps prepare us playing against teams that our league doesn’t give us.”
Sandwiched between the Mavericks’ first two losses, they downed Pinewood 3-1. Clayton scored her first hat trick of the year in that victory. She has now notched the feat in back-to-back PSAL North matches, including a three-goal performance Friday, Jan. 24, also against Design Tech, in a 5-1 win.
Perhaps one of her most joyous plays occurred at the end of Nueva’s most recent romp against Design Tech, though, during Clayton’s three-goal, three-assist immortal.
Clayton got the Mavericks on the board with her first goal, a clever drive into the box and around a defender, speeding into the six-yard box to cut it into the left corner. She followed with an assist to freshman Mia Tavares. Then she powered her second goal from just outside the penalty box, stripping a ball from a Design Tech defenseman and rocking a right-foot laser into the top right corner.
Then after finishing the hat trick in the second half, Clayton witnessed her favorite score of the day as she assisted on goal by freshman Kayla Hwong — the first of Hwong’s varsity career.
“I got the ball, went through the middle of the field near the center line, got my head up and drove the ball forward,” Clayton said. “I sent it in … it nearly touched the head of the defender and it didn’t … and Kayla received the ball around top of the 18.”
The freshman then used her position behind the defender to drive into the box and score it for Nueva’s final goal of the day.
“We were all like screaming and congratulating her,” Clayton said.
Nueva formed a team during Clayton’s freshman year but was on a probationary period with CCS in 2017-18 as a new program, and could only participate in scrimmage games. Clayton was unable to play anyway because of restrictions while she was playing for a developmental academy with the Burlingame Soccer Club. Prior to her sophomore season, she switched to the Mountain View Los Altos Soccer Club, allowing her to play varsity soccer.
Clayton’s arrival at the small private school in San Mateo, located on a plot of land formerly occupied by Bay Meadows, has been a godsend for the Mavericks.
“I think she is one of the most exceptional talents I’ve coached in the women’s game,” Zerabruk said. “She’s a pure joy. She’s determined, she’s dedicated as an athlete, she has a fantastic soccer IQ, exquisite soccer skills, and the most admiral quality she has is just her passion and professionalism.”
