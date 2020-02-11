Mykola Ediger sure knows how to rise to the occasion. Maybe that’s because the Half Moon Bay junior guard been there before.
The Half Moon Bay Cougars entered last week knowing they were two wins away from wrapping up the Peninsula Athletic League North Division boys’ basketball championship. And with wins over third-place Westmoor and second-place Jefferson, the Cougars did just that, backed by two standout performances from Mykola Ediger.
One half of Half Moon Bay’s twin-brother act — he and Sean Ediger, despite their uncanny resemblance, are in fact fraternal twins — Mykola Ediger earned Daily Journal Athlete of the Week honors by busting out with 27 points in the Cougars’ 69-45 win over Westmoor, then returning two days later to light it up for 28 points in a 58-53 win over reigning league champion Jefferson to clinch the PAL North title outright.
“We were really happy obviously,” Mykola Ediger said. “Jefferson came in last year and won league, and took that away from us, and I think it was kind of nice to get some revenge.”
While it is the first time the Ediger boys have enjoyed a league title with the Cougars, they did plenty of championship grabbing growing up on the Coastside with their Catholic Youth Organization team at Our Lady of the Pillar Church, at Cunha Middle School and in AAU basketball.
Current Half Moon Bay varsity head coach John Parsons has been there through much of it, coaching five current Cougars — Sean Kennedy, Ben McKnight, Lukas Meighen and the Ediger brothers — since they were in fourth grade.
“It’s kind of crazy because, now, some of them are taller than me,” Parsons said.
Mykola Ediger’s height nearly derailed his basketball ambitions, however. More specifically, a growth spurt he experienced going into the eighth grade is thought to have played a factor in his being diagnosed with an osteochondral lesion in his left knee. The condition required surgery, forcing him off the court for six months.
Then, just when he was cleared to play, doctors diagnosed him with the same osteochondral lesion in his left knee.
“Right as I was getting back to playing, they found the same thing on my right knee,” Mykola Ediger said. “So, I missed an entire year of playing.”
Now in his second full season with the varsity Cougars, Mykola Ediger is fully recovered from two knee surgeries, and has benefitted from that eighth-grade growth spurt to now stand 6-2, with plenty of legitimate perimeter game to make him a projectable weapon as an impact guard.
“I think he’s one of the best players around,” Parsons said. “He just does a lot of things you can’t teach. He makes the game easier for everybody else: dribble, shoot, excellent vision, good defender. So, we’re lucky he’s on our team.”
In last Wednesday’s 27-point performance against Westmoor, he knocked down three 3s, and added five rebounds and five assists. One of his most impressive plays of the game was a second-quarter assist pass to McKnight, as Mykola Ediger fixed himself at the top of the perimeter, shielding a defender with his back to the paint. Then, he unleashed a slingshot pass, through traffic, for McKnight to score a wide-open layup.
What’s just as impressive is the way the Cougars followed suit, finishing with 12 team assists in the game.
“He’s definitely a very, very heady player,” Parsons said. “He’s got a tremendous basketball IQ. Again, things you just can’t teach out there. … He sees the game in slow motion; he’s one step ahead of the other team where he can just see stuff before it happens, or just manipulate the defense to create the play that he wants. But he’s a hell of a player.”
Just as willing as Mykola Ediger is to give up the basketball, he is quick to redirect any praise he receives toward his teammates.
“I think everyone on the team is pretty smart,” Mykola Ediger said. “They all know when to pass, and screen, and back cut. … Everyone has a pretty high basketball IQ on our team.”
In Friday’s showdown at Jefferson, the game hung in the balance, tied 50-50 in the fourth quarter. McKnight broke the tie by J-ing up and burying a 15-footer from the free-throw line to give Half Moon Bay the lead.
“That was all Ben,” Mykola Ediger said.
It was Mykola Ediger who put the game away, though. After the Cougars got a stop on defense, Parsons called timeout and drew up a play for his star guard to drive the baseline. That he did, converting the layup and drawing a foul to convert an and-1 in the process.
In addition to his 28 points, including 19 in the second half, Mykola Ediger totaled seven rebounds and five assists.
But Parsons agrees that as big a catalyst as Mykola Ediger is, the Coastside chemistry between Kennedy, McKnight, Meighen and the Ediger brothers is a major reason the 2019-20 Cougars have seen such great success.
“They have a lot of good chemistry,” Parsons said. “All of them have been playing together since kindergarten, so all of them have tremendous chemistry with each other.”
