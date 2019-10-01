Mitzi Hernandez doesn’t look like the atypical power golfer.
The junior at Half Moon Bay stands 5-feet tall, making her and her identical twin sister Michelle the shortest players on the team.
The Daily Journal Athlete of the Week tends to defy her stature and can really get into a tee shot from time to time, as she did last Friday on the par-3 ninth hole at the Fleming 9 Course at Harding Park in San Francisco. The junior not only found the green on the 145-yard hole, but watched from a distance as it sank for a hole-in-one, the first she’s ever recorded in her life.
“Her reaction, too, she was in awe,” Half Moon Bay coach Arron Paulino said. “She’s like, ‘Did that go in?’”
The question was a sincere one, but only because Hernandez was in disbelief. She said she saw it drop into the cup, but that it wasn’t until a coach from HMB’s opponent, Capuchino, who was the closest in proximity to the green, confirmed the hole-in-one eagle.
“It was pretty exciting,” Hernandez said. “I just stood there in shock.”
The pivotal eagle turned out to be the difference on the scorecards in Hernandez earning medalist honors. The junior finished with a 40, while her teammate, senior Danielle Benito, shot a 42. HMB won convincingly 207-224 to maintain its first-place standing in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division.
Hernandez is in her third year of varsity golf, and it is no coincidence that is the same age of the girls’ varsity golf program at Half Moon Bay. The junior is one of four players who founded the team in the 2017 season, along with her sister Michelle, senior Melissa Godoy and 2019 graduate Michelle Yamilet.
As an upstart golfer in middle school, Hernandez discovered the sport through the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastside. When she arrived at Half Moon Bay, however, the only option for girl golfers was to play on the school’s co-ed team. Hernandez and her friends, however, had other ideas about their future in the sport.
“We were trying to convince a bunch of girls to join … and we didn’t really want to play co-ed because it isn’t always fair,” Hernandez said. “So, we got together and wanted to start a golf team, and we started the girls’ golf team.”
Through a point person at the Boys & Girls Club, Virginia Perry — who was named the club’s president earlier this year — Paulino was hired as one of the varsity team’s coaches, along Victor Valenzuela. Both coaches are assistant golf pros at Half Moon Bay Golf Links, which serves as the Cougars’ home course.
“If it weren’t for [Perry] reaching out to me, we wouldn’t have a team,” Paulino said.
It was slow goings in Half Moon Bay’s debut season of 2017. The Cougars won just two dual matches, and didn’t even get uniforms until midway through the season.
Still, it was a festive season for Hernandez and company, many of whom had never played in a competitive team environment.
“We were really excited because we had never really played competitive golf against other schools,” Hernandez said.
Last year, though, HMB turned a corner, winning the first PAL Ocean Division title in the program’s brief history. The Cougars advanced to the PAL playoffs, and even saw then-senior Randi Marshall place 10th overall at Poplar Creek Golf Course.
Now, the Cougars are on pace to repeat as league champions. They won their toughest match of the season Monday, traveling to Mariners Point Golf Center for a 203-208 victory over Sequoia, with yet another name claiming medalist honors, HMB’s Yulissa Ramirez, who shot a 36.
Hernandez keeps swinging away and getting steady results. Her putting game is still a work in progress. But with a driver in her hands — or in the case of her hole-in-one, a 7-iron — she continues to help lead the varsity girls’ golf renaissance on the Coastside.
“She plays good when she’s not in her head,” Paulino said. “She’s got a good tee shot. When she can control it, she’s actually pretty good.”
