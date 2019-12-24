The Lady Colts were facing a leadership crisis.
When Rhod Banda stepped away from the El Camino girls’ basketball team after three seasons as head coach, the program made a quick hire in October, bringing in San Mateo junior-varsity coach Michael Morla.
Morla’s first day running the program was the first day of tryouts. Fortunately for the San Francisco native who has just one season of previous experience as a varsity head coach, he has a savvy sophomore in Kayla Ikuma to help with the transition.
“She’s just a natural leader,” Morla said.
Ikuma, the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week, is in her second year as a varsity starter, not to mention her second year as the Colts’ team captain. It’s a more exclusive role this season though. Last year, she shared the captaincy with three other players, all seniors who have since graduated.
A lifer on the basketball court, Ikuma took to the role like a champ on a team that welcomed her, and her leadership, with open arms.
“They were really supportive because they knew it was a big shock coming from middle school,” Ikuma said. “But they respected how I wanted to play. And we adapted to how we all played as individuals and just made it a team effort.”
This season, El Camino is off to a 4-3 start. Most recently, the Colts took down Mercy-Burlingame 43-32 last Friday. Ikuma did a little bit of everything, going for nine points and five assists, while fronting a revamped defense that turned the tide with the full-court press.
The Colts trailed 10-7 after the first quarter, but went on a 16-4 tear prior to halftime. A slew of takeaways in the pressure defense was the linchpin, though this was a new tactic for El Camino with Morla installing a zone defense to go with the man-to-man option, a defense the team ran exclusively last year.
Ikuma is the younger of two sisters on El Camino’s roster. Her older sister, Alyssa, led the way in the Mercy win with 11 points. The younger Ikuma has been the Colts’ leading scorer this season, however, averaging 9.6 points per game.
“Over half the team is sophomores,” Ikuma said of El Camino’s youth movement, having graduated three starters from last year’s squad. “So, I’m grateful that I get to experience what the future team is going to be like.”
Morla coached San Mateo’s junior-varsity team last year and was coming off running the summer program there when the varsity job at El Camino opened up. He has previously coached at Jefferson, Oceana and Westmoor.
When he arrived at El Camino, the team had 35 girls arrive for the first day of tryouts. Morla said he had to decide both rosters, though the fresh perspective helped him evaluate each player based solely on skill set.
“I’ve always wanted to be a part of building a program, just being a JV coach for so long, getting them ready for varsity,” Morla said. “So I was looking forward to taking over a program to be a part of it from beginning to end. And El Camino is like a perfect opportunity for me.”
Ikuma was as surprised as anyone when she learned Banda wasn’t returning to El Camino. She had a comfort factor in that she and her sister Alyssa have played together for years on the club circuit with the BCSFYAO Ardenettes out of San Francisco. The younger Ikuma has been playing for a more advanced team since fifth-grade to team with her sister.
One of six sophomores on roster, Ikuma is the only one with a full varsity season to her credit. The other five played for the junior-varsity squad last year. Only sophomore guard Tiana Cruz saw varsity time with a call-up toward the end of 2018-19.
“So we had a little bit of chemistry together,” Ikuma said. “And I think we adapted well to our new coach.”
