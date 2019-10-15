She’s a freshman.
So, when Crystal Springs Uplands girls’ cross-country runner Kaiya Brooks stepped on the course for her second varsity race last week, the goal was to see how long she could hang with front of the pack. That was a tall order in and of itself, running with the likes of Menlo School, the reigning Central Coast Section Division IV champs.
As for the thought of winning? Well, let’s just say entering into the first West Bay Athletic League cross-country meet of the season, Crystal Springs head coach Albert Caruana was content with Brooks taking it one step at a time.
“I think for me, if she would have just finished near them, that would have been a success,” Caruana said.
Sorry to let you down, coach, but Brooks didn’t finish near them at all, flying by Menlo’s top two runners Charlotte Tomkinson and Kyra Pretre on a mild downhill during the last mile and going on to finish nearly 14 seconds ahead of Tomkinson’s second-place time.
Yes, Brooks — the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week — crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 56.8 seconds to take first place at the Crystal Springs Cross Country Course. Not only was she the only girls’ runner to tame the course in under 18 minutes that day, she shattered her school record on the course, previously held by Maddie Rozwat from the mid 2000s at 18:46.
Brooks also became just the 233rd girls’ runner to do so all-time since the present 2.95-mile route was established in 1971.
“I was definitely nervous,” Brooks said. “I was pretty sure I’d be near Charlotte and Kyra, so I just went with them. And then at the second mile, I just decided to go for it.”
Brooks had never previously run with Tomkinson and Pretre. But she knew them well, having seen them race against her older sister, 2018 Daily Journal Girls’ Cross-Country Runner of the Year, Carlmont’s Kaimei Gescuk.
Despite being three years younger than Gescuk, Brooks started running cross-country in fifth-grade, three years prior to her older sister taking to the sport at Carlmont. It didn’t take long for Brooks to start running year-round, joining the Peninsula Flyers running club out of Palo Alto the following year.
“She’s obviously run before and she did really well this summer at a couple [Junior Olympic] meets,” Caruana said. “But this season, she’s a freshman, and she’s run primarily freshman and frosh-soph races.”
The problem with Brooks running frosh-soph races is it turns into a mighty lonely gig.
In her season debut Sept. 7 at the Lowell Invite in Golden Gate Park, she settled for second place in the frosh-soph race. But, while San Francisco University High School freshman dynamo Maya Mason took first place in 12:54.9, Brooks still finished with a healthy distance between her and the rest of the pack, recording a 13:08.4, over 50 seconds faster than the third-place finisher, her sophomore Crystal Springs teammate Reilly Sheehan.
Then on Sept. 28 at the Scott Bauhs Invitational in Pleasanton, Brooks took first place in the frosh-soph race with a time of 17:54. In second place was Sheehan, well over a minute back of the leader at 19:24.5. To put Brooks’ time in perspective, had she run the varsity race, it would have been good for a second-place finish.
“The way I see it is, she’s a freshman and not every race has to be a hard race,” Caruana said. “Especially when I have younger kids, I’d rather put them in their age-group race and let them have fun.”
Caruana might not have much of a choice going forward. Brooks said she is intent of focusing on the varsity circuit from here on out.
“It’s definitely nicer to have someone to chase after … but it’s also nice to win some races,” Brooks said. “It definitely boosts your confidence.”
Brooks figures to be walking tall after last Tuesday’s win at the WBAL meet. Although, when it comes to her actual stature, she said she hopes to grow a bit more. The freshman’s current height and weight — 5-1, 85 pounds.
“I’m hoping to grow a few more inches,” Brooks said.
She’s also looking to grow into a competitor on the state cross-country scene, something her sister has done over the past two years, and fiercely so. Gescuk captured the Central Coast Section Division I championship last season, then went to the state meet and took 10th place.
“That would definitely be a long-term goal for me,” Brooks said. “I’d love that. But I think this year I’ll just see how I do. I’m only a freshman so I might just have to lower my expectations a little bit.”
Coming off her WBAL win, though, Brooks has certainly proven a bolt from the blue at Crystal Springs.
