A glut is a rare feat.
A technical term in the game of soccer, a “glut” is when a player scores five goals. The term is rarely uttered because it hardly ever happens.
So, when Capuchino sophomore Jose Lepe was sitting on a hat trick at halftime last Wednesday at El Camino, Mustangs head coach Mauricio Rodriguez felt compelled to give his striker a chance to add on.
“I think in general he was working hard and he was pressuring well,” Rodriguez said. “I feel like he still wanted to stay on. So I was like, why not?”
Lepe — the Daily Journal Athlete of the Week — went on to score twice more in Cap’s 7-0 victory over El Camino. The sophomore totaled five goals on the day, not a bad tally considering he entered play having scored just three goals in his varsity career, including just one previous goal this season.
“The field helped me a lot,” Lepe said. “We knew how the field was. We knew it was going to bounce back. So, we knew we had to go to the ball even if it looked like it was going to get to the goalie first.”
While Lepe fell shy of his personal goal of wanting to convert the double hat trick, he went on to score his sixth goal of the week in a much more critical spot, last Friday, as the Mustangs travelled to Westmoor with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the Peninsula Athletic League Ocean Division.
The outcome was a 1-0 Capuchino victory with Lepe scoring the game’s only goal on a gutsy sliding kick. Committing to a foot-first sliding tackle in the keeper’s box off a Westmoor save after a free kick by senior Jose Chavolla, Lepe flew in as the ball was deflected just beyond the reach of the goalkeeper’s outstretched fingertips and jabbed it home.
“I always tell him he’s a box player,” Rodriguez said. “He knows where to be at the right time.”
It wasn’t the first time Lepe has scored a goal to help impact the PAL Ocean Division standings.
Last year saw the Cap boys’ soccer program take a big leap forward. In Rodriguez’s first year running the varsity squad, the Mustangs, who had not previously finished above .500 in league this century, marched to an Ocean Division championship.
Their title hopes were in peril at the end of January, however, in losing two straight league matches. That’s when Rodriguez promoted Lepe from the junior-varsity team, and the then freshman promptly scored a goal in a 3-0 win over San Mateo. The Mustangs wouldn’t lose another match for the remainder of the regular season.
“He scored against San Mateo which made a big difference in general for the whole season,” Rodriguez said. “We got those 3 points and it actually gave us that extra push for us to win league.”
This year, Lepe earned the starting striker job but was still seeing part-time minutes, averaging as much time on the field as off it prior to last week. That changed against El Camino, though, as the sophomore was enjoying a career day.
Lepe notched three goals in the opening 15 minutes of the match. After he scored twice, he thought he missed his chance for a hat trick when he had a shot attempt careen off the crossbar. Two minutes later, however, he got a reprieve on an assist pass from Omar Esquivel.
“Omar sent me a through ball to the right,” Lepe said. “The ball flicked up and I just hit it to top right.”
Approximately five minutes prior to halftime, Rodriguez sent in a sub to replace Lepe, who thought maybe his day was done. But not only did Lepe start the second half, he went on to play the remainder of the day, scoring twice more to achieve the rare glut.
“I was surprised he put me in so quick,” Lepe said. “I normally don’t play that much.”
