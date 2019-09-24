A three-sport athlete for the Aragon Dons, Blaine Reynolds grew up a traditional boys’ athlete — his first love being basketball, with an affinity for baseball as well.
When he pivoted from baseball to the track in high school though, the new top tier of the Aragon cross-country team was born. Now, in his second year running varsity, Reynolds is off to a fast start.
The Daily Journal Athlete of the Week set the tone last Tuesday when he topped the field in the Peninsula Athletic League’s opening meet PAL No. 1 at Half Moon Bay. The junior took first place with a time of 12 minutes, 5 seconds, out-touching Carlmont sophomore Aidan Dimick in a photo finish.
Reynolds followed that with a superb showing Saturday, taking third place at the Farmer Invitational at Hayward High School, chasing down Granada’s Yarin Dan inside the last 100 meters to take bronze with a time of 15:30.97 on the three-mile course.
“I was definitely excited being able to finish that well with a good time,” Reynolds said, who admitted he had plenty left in the tank at the end of the race. “And I felt good after the race. It was hot so I got some water, but I felt fine.”
In fact, he said he regretted not trying for second place. While Granada senior Anthony Guerra was too far in front to catch — taking gold with a time of 15:16.5 — Reynolds was closing on silver medalist Alex Mader of Lick Wilmerding-SF near the finish line, but ran out of time.
“I wish I had gone after the second guy,” Reynolds said. “I don’t know about the Granada guy, but second place, I think I could have challenged.”
Through his debut varsity season as a sophomore in 2018, Reynolds learned the ropes the hard way that in the sport of cross-country, one can’t always push it one’s hardest all the time.
Reynolds enjoyed a comfortably dominant freshman debut with the frosh-soph XC team in 2017. He marched to a PAL frosh-soph championship, and was admittedly running against himself most of the time, finishing many of his races with the same cushion Guerra enjoyed Saturday in Hayward.
Then came his first varsity season, running at Toro Park in Salinas during a preseason invitational against Bellarmine’s Colin Peattie. Reynolds kept pace with the eventual Central Coast Section silver medalist for the first mile. Then came the drop when Reynolds realized he’s pushed himself too much, too soon.
This year, he’s learned his lesson.
“He really has learned how to run smart,” Aragon head coach Frank Hunt said. “He knows how to pace himself.”
Running through the offseason was of major benefit. Reynolds enlisted with the iGreyhounds in Atherton, and spent the summer working with Menlo School coach Jorge Chen.
The dedication has served him well through the beginnings of the 2019 season. Reynolds ran in the Lowell Invite at Golden Gate Park on Sept. 7 and was content not to spar with Peattie. The Bellarmine junior sped to first place at the 2.8-mile event, and Reynolds just let him go, settling for a well-paced 19th place.
Saturday in Hayward, Reynolds abided by the same strategy, allowing for Guerra to gain an insurmountable lead. It was an old lesson Reynolds gained from his frosh-soph days — just running against himself.
“I saw him go out fast and lead the pack, and decided not to follow because I realized if I did it would not end well for me,” Reynolds said.
Now Reynolds is looking to navigate Aragon into contention in the PAL. He got a taste of success last year, taking fourth place at the PAL cross-country championships, and advancing to the CCS meet where he placed ninth.
With team depth that includes junior Dennis Fasnacht, sophomore Leo Thompson, sophomore Zachary Low and sophomore Daniel Voyles — all who contributed to the Dons’ fourth-place finish at the Farmer Invite — the future is looking bright not just for this season, but the next.
“We’re looking good this year,” Reynolds said. “We have a lot of young talent.”
