There is usually a supply shortage when energy bills go through the roof. In 2022 that is not the case. In fact, the answer is the opposite of what you would be expecting. That will be covered in a second, but you first need to understand a few crucial things.
● A country's economic success relies upon other countries of the world.
● Bans on imports, or exports, will affect the entire world.
● War in one area is not isolated to that area. It affects everyone across the globe in one way or another.
Basically, you need to know this; one nation's actions will affect the other countries of the world. The nation's economy relies heavily upon the world's economy, which is why it is so important that all countries, in all areas, work together as one.
War In Ukraine
One of the biggest problems in the world today is the war between Russia and Ukraine. War is never a good thing, especially when the aggressor is out of line, according to the rest of the world. But the question arises about how a war so far away can affect a country that is not involved in the battles. That is, how can it affect Australia in such a negative way.
Sanctions
The world's countries have decided that Russia is in the wrong in this instance, and as such, they will not support the effort. Other then jumping into the war, the best way to do that is to place sanctions on importing and exporting goods.
This means that the resources the country needs from Russia will not be imported from Russia, and the items exported to Russia will be stopped until the aggressive actions are stopped. It removes the resources that have been traded back and forth in the past. Hence, a sanction hurts Russia and every other country involved.
Fears
The fear of losing vital imports and exports will drive the nation to increase prices, including those of your energy suppliers. Australia is one of the biggest natural gas suppliers, and Russia is one of the biggest buyers. So in this instance, prices are not rising because of the lack of energy but rather because of a lack of demand. This has effectively killed the profits that the suppliers and producers need to operate.
The producers no longer have to work hard to keep up with the demand; instead, they are faced with too much power and not enough out-of-country buyers. This means that the producer will increase their prices to cover their losses, which will be handed down to the suppliers.
The supplier will follow the lead and raise the prices handed down to the consumers, which is you. If you want to check out the other prices around your area, go to the iSelect comparison site to see how your cost compares to other suppliers. You may even find a reason to switch service providers once you see some offers.
Conclusion
The bottom line is that the war in Ukraine is a tragic situation that has caused the majority of the world to condemn the aggressor. As your country's economy starts to crash, the rest of the nation will try to react in the only way they know how.
That way is to increase the prices of everything to cover the loss of demand. This, in turn, circles around to you, as the consumer of all the goods, and makes it challenging for you to survive, let alone lead a good life. This, in turn, causes you to buckle down and spend less money on other things, such as entertainment.
The demand of different industries is now being affected, which means they raise prices. This circle of destruction will continue until peace falls on the world again, but until then, your energy prices will continue to increase.
