When restaurateur Chuck Frank and his partner Larry Mindel first visited 27 University Avenue in Palo Alto, it was the sight of a dilapidated structure scheduled for demolition. However, these two restaurateurs saw a beautiful Julia Morgan designed building and fell in love with it. With the help of a local developer Bill Cox, they decided to rebuild the historic landmark and opened MacArthur Park here in Palo Alto in 1981. This made the 101-year landmark into the second MacArthur Park -- the first opened on Front Street in San Francisco in 1972. Named after the Jimmy Webb song, it has long been a neighborhood favorite. The restaurant was opened by Spectrum Foods, with chef extraordinaire Faz Poursohi, and was an immediate success. Chef Faz left MacArthur Park when the parent Company was sold to Saga in December of 1984, and Chuck went on to run Spectrum until 1989. Faz and Chuck retained their friendship and business relationship, and when Spectrum sold the restaurant in 2008, they bought it back and are again in command of the popular and enduring eatery with plenty new to share.
Modern with historic charm, the unfussy, farm sourced fare is an American barbecue experience; comfort food with style. The restaurant draws an increasingly diverse crowd, including international transplants, an ever morphing Stanford student body, hi-tech workers and longtime Peninsula residents. Everyone has a MacArthur Park memory or memory to be made. Located right next to the Caltrain station, Chuck regaled me with tales of customers’ train trips from the city, or other towns on the Peninsula, to dine at their establishment. Veterans enjoy the connection to the original Hostess House, built as a meeting place for servicemen and visitors, and as a WWI training camp. Chuck proudly mentions how one Peninsula preschool class comes every year from Burlingame, by train, as a field trip treat. Then there is George, a regular who eats there every Sunday. These are all testimonies to the restaurant’s endurance, appeal to all ages, and how much it is truly cherished by the community. Generations have loved the food and ambiance these modest, debbonair, seasoned food purveyors have crafted.
Faz says ‘food is life” and “the restaurant business is a beautiful business”. Raised in a farming community in Iran, his love and connection to what the soil and sea provide is palpable. After studying mathematics in Tehran, Faz moved to the U.S. in 1974, earning a degree in Systems Engineering at the University of Illinois. While in Chicago, he met Rich Melman, owner of Lettuce Entertain You, a famous restaurant group. To put himself through school, Faz sometimes worked 40 plus hours from Fridays to Sundays. He quickly became a part of Melman's management team and was instrumental in the opening of several successful restaurants. He completed his degree and when Melman said “forget about engineering,” his next adventure commenced. Faz brings an element of engineering to his kitchen and menu. His trips to local farms, sourcing every tomato and green bean himself, for many years is legendary. Today, along with his work at MacArthur Park, he owns 4 Faz Restaurants, bakery and Catering, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine with a Persian flare. His establishments are not just to satisfy your appetite but your soul as well.
Both Chuck and Faz have multiple ventures and have worked together on and off for years, with tremendous respect and admiration between them. Faz says Chuck is “the most organized person he’s ever met” and their skills are more than complementary. Chuck is a genius business guy and keeps everything humming. Once, when two live lobsters were unaccounted for, he solved the mystery by discovering an employee had taken two home for his kids to play with. A funny story, for sure. Chuck has created and been involved with some of the most iconic restaurants in the Bay Area, with favorites such as Ciao, Prego and Il Fornaio.
Chuck grew up on the Peninsula, went back East to the University of Pennsylvania for a business degree and, after a stint in Philadelphia, returned to California. His family moved to Los Angeles where he landed his first restaurant job working with Larry Mindel and Jerry Magnin at the legendary Chianti restaurant on Melrose, owned by Spectrum. Eventually, he made his way back to the Bay Area. Today he has his hands in a number of ventures and is a strong political advocate for the Bay Area restaurant business. He joked that he ‘failed retirement’ after a month in the early 2000’s, when his wife said he was ‘fired’ he started looking at new opportunities. Fortuitously, MacArthur Park was on the market in 2008, and the rest is history.
Both men are restaurant industry veterans, modest and understated about their successes. You can tell they love the business, even after all these years when they light up talking about the restaurant. Each spoke lovingly of how the art displayed in the restaurant was curated, and every detail -- from questioning decor changes to using agave in a new bbq sauce concoction -- keeps them busy, and you can tell. The menu is perfection.
On this trip to Palo Alto, I started with a kir royale at the bar. The bartender asked if I preferred the kir in first or poured over the top! I smiled and said whichever he thought best. The bar is a great place to take in the atmosphere, meet after work and or to enjoy a solo dinner.
At our table -- in the exquisitely lit -- wooden arched main room, the warm Boudin sourdough bread arrived, and although I can’t eat the half loaf I might have put away in the past, the mouthwatering memory did tempt. We then tried the delectable Coastal Mesquite Grilled Baby Artichokes served with an herb cream sauce. The Tuna Poke was so fresh: sushi grade tuna, rice, avocado relish, spiced tomatoes, black sesame seeds, salmon roe, wonton chips and topped with toasted sesame dressing and herb oil. And of course we had to have the onion strings; a riff on the famed onion loaf I have told my kids about from the original SF location. I ordered a nice glass of red to complement my full rack of ribs -- knowing full well I would bring more than half home to my carnivorous teen boys. The signature coleslaw with a hint of horseradish and grilled corn accompanied the rack. I also regaled in the bib bestowed on me; something I might not have embraced as much in my younger, cooler days.
Other dishes we suggest you start with include the Wedge Salad made with baby iceberg lettuce, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese, tomato, chives and Point Reyes Blue Cheese. The Strawberry Pecan Salad is a delightful mix of spinach, local berries, pomegranate arils, pecans, local goat cheese and citrus vinaigrette.
Highly recommended entrees include, the Grilled Lamb Chops -- perfectly prepared-- Mary’s Organic Lemon Glazed Boneless Chicken Breast, Mesquite Grilled Salmon and Jumbo Coconut Prawns. Of course the Burger is a staple and might be one of the best on the Peninsula.
For dessert, what can I say -- the mud pie is memorable and I have searched far and wide for one I like as much. We also shared an opera cake, a layered, caramel affair, best tasted to fully appreciate!
Dinner is served 7 days a week, with multiple rooms for receptions, from corporate events and weddings, to holiday buffets. One of the greatest pleasures the partners share in the running of the establishment, is the production of these special occasion events. There are extravagant brunches served for Mothers and Father’s Day, Easter and a famous Thanksgiving affair. There are four separate event spaces and an outdoor patio -- perfect for a reception any time of year -- which together can accommodate up to 450 people. I can only imagine wedding reception photos would be stunning at the site!
MacArthur Park is a treat for all your senses. The historical building charms and puts diners at ease, and the way the light peaks through the lattice wood architecture is sublime.That perfect mix of tradition and fresh contemporary style. Add to that, the veteran professionals at the helm; two guys who could be on the golf course, traveling or entirely consumed by their grandkids. They love their job and this MacArthur Park restaurant, and you will too.
