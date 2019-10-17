The Buljan Group: Making Peninsula Real Estate a Family Love Affair for over 40 years

The Buljan Group, a Peninsula family real estate company, is excited to now be part of Compass Burlingame, and has been serving the community in which they have been a part of for over 40 years.
‘We are delighted to have so many great valuable assets that Compass provides including it’s amazing technology and especially the Compass Concierge service that our sellers can utilize for maximizing the value of their home.’
Together Pierre Buljan with his wife Liz and son Alex, have made the Buljan Group a commanding force in the local real estate community over the years, selling practically every major landmark property in the community, sometimes even twice.
Pierre came to the U.S. from Paris at the age of 14. He integrated smoothly into Burlingame High School, and there, surrounded by classmates, the seed for his future business was planted as he visited friend’s homes and estates.
Maybe it was his European ancestry in Croatia and France, combined with the mentorship of the iconic Al Russell — a realtor, broker and leader in the industry — that were the tipping points. Pierre had been considering the Armed Forces or Law School, but found his footing quickly in the burgeoning world of Silicon Valley real estate. With deep roots in the area, a passion for details and researching the history of the properties, Pierre Buljan launched his real estate career.
Pierre met Liz his wife as teenagers — and soon she was working with him helping manage the day-to-day operations.
Pierre met Liz his wife as teenagers — and soon she was working with him helping manage the day-to-day operations.
Today Liz heads up the coordination and customer experience of the Buljan Group. Her boundless energy, community dedication and passion for people fuels the success behind each client’s buying or selling experience. Liz joined her husband, Pierre, in building the brand behind the Buljan Group, bringing to the group her organizational skills and experience working for multiple title companies.
Her dedication to the community shines in her active participation in groups like the Hillbarn Theatre, Sol Mateo, LifeMoves, Star Vista, Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, Peninsula League and the singing quartet The Swing Set, where she performs year round, including singing the National Anthem at the San Francisco Giants game for 18 years in a row.
Liz’s desire to give back drives the Buljan Group to support – both monetarily and actively to the community.
Alex, their eldest of two sons, brings to the Buljan Group an insight rarely found in real estate. A former engineer, Alex’s tech savvy skill set has allowed the group to innovate its digital marketing and branding. He was drawn to real estate by his father, who imparted on him at a young age the in’s and outs of the industry. Together they formulate a strong team based on time-tested experience and informed technology and its influences on the market
Alex brings youth, a connection to the millennial market and a flair for tech. He had worked for several startups prior to working with the Buljan Group, and is master of all things digital. Often, there are not many ‘young’ real estate agents as it takes a long time to develop a business. Likewise, he says, in general, older buyers are looking to add wealth, by adding value to their property. Younger buyers have a different perspective. It’s often less about the long game, and more about access to the market and how the purchase will make their life easier and better. Having grown up in the area, Alex is plugged into the younger generation and has sold homes to many friends.
Alex’s straightforward, honest approach to real estate has led him to success. He’s sold more than $150 million in real estate and guided clients through the careful negotiation of high-end properties. Together, with tireless energy, the Buljan Group provides a full service, full court press to get their clients what they want.
Working as a family group is effective and keeps the family busy and connected. ‘When one works in real estate ‘you are always on’ Pierre says, and Alex says sometimes the lines are blurred when you work with family members, but for the Buljan Group their complementary skills and the chemistry between the three has many more features than bugs.
Today, Pierre, Liz and Alex Buljan, are the Buljan Group, a fine-tuned organization, able to cater to clients’ needs and demands with finesse and savoir faire, unpatrolled knowledge of the Peninsula Real Estate Market.
The Buljan Group specializes in luxury property sales and is a powerful team to have on your side. Their work on the Peninsula covers primarily — but not exclusively — Hillsborough, Burlingame and San Mateo. 90% of their business is referrals, so their reputation is indisputable.
The Buljan Group is the real deal when selling or buying real estate on the Peninsula, more importantly their love of the community shows year after year.
What clients are saying
“Having known Pierre Buljan for over 40 years. I must say that I have rarely come across anyone so consistently motivated and dedicated as he. Pierre is a truly exceptional personality and person that lights up any environment. Pierre is a great person who works hard for all his clients and putting their best interest at heart above anything else. I strongly command him to anyone looking to do business.”
Howard P. | Burlingame
“Alex sold our home in Atherton within 2 days from listing it. We are very pleased with his professionalism, knowledge and honesty. Because of his degree in Computer Science, he is very tech savvy and appeals to multi generational buyers. We will definitely call Alex for all our future Real Estate needs.”
Eva | Atherton
“We were thinking back to how smoothly the purchase and sale of our Hillsborough home went all thanks to you. We can’t thank you enough and we wish we knew more people in Hillsborough to recommend your services. You guys truly are wonderful people and we can only wish you did more work in other states.”
Jules V. | Hillsborough
