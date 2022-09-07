RoboApe (RBA) And Litecoin (LTC): 2 Coins That Will Surely Make An Impact In The Upcoming Months

Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular daily, with new coins popping up all the time. In this blog post, we'll take a look at two of the most promising coins out there right now: RoboApe (RBA) and Litecoin (LTC). Both of these coins have great potential and are sure to make an impact in the months to come. So what are you waiting for? Keep reading to find out more about RBA and LTC.
A Seriously Planned Meme Coin: RoboApe (RBA)
RoboApe (RBA), one of the projects that attract the attention of investors, is the subject of many analyzes with its long-term potential. RBA, which is included in the market as a meme coin, draws attention to the potential that community-oriented projects can reach, thanks to the advanced roadmap it offers. Also, thanks to its long-term financial planning, RoboApe has managed to gain a place in the portfolio of many investors, even though it is still in the pre-sale process.
RoboApe (RBA) maintains its financial stability by burning gradually. This project, which has a presence in the market with a deflationary policy, burns a specific rate in every transaction in the ecosystem. In this way, it aims to decrease the token supply and steadily increase the token value.
RoboApe (RBA) draws attention, especially to the field of esports, in its marketing strategy. The ecosystem, which will organize various events and collaborations in this area, plans to expand its user base.
The project, which is also working on an NFT collection called RoboApe Cards, aims to reward coin holders with this collection and reach a much broader brand awareness of the ecosystem.
An Alternative to Bitcoin (BTC): Litecoin (LTC)
The most striking feature of Litecoin (LTC), which is traded on the blockchain, unlike other cryptocurrencies, is that it uses a different algorithm. Within the scope of this algorithm, Litecoin's blocks have been reduced by four times compared to Bitcoin (BTC). The project, whose algorithm is called SCYRPT, makes mining much more accessible. Another feature offered by the Litecoin (LTC) algorithm is the minimization of the requirements for mining. Compared to Bitcoin, mining Litecoin (LTC) is extremely easy. This feature offered for miners also paves the way for a more stable and faster termination of transactions.
Kusama (KSM): Reliable & Secure
The relay chain, which is the main blockchain on Kusama (KSM), is the part where current transactions come to an end. Kusama (KSM) relay has the feature that separates the approval of chain transactions and the addition of new transactions to speed up transactions.
Using a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, the Kusama (KSM) project allows users to stake KSM tokens to take one or both of the roles of assignor and validator. While validator users ensure the verification of blocks in the parallel chain, assigner users select reliable validator users to ensure the security of the relay chain.
Conclusion:
RoboApe (RBA) and Litecoin (LTC) are two coins that have the potential to make a significant impact in the near future. Both currencies show great promise, and investing in them could pay off big time down the road, especially RoboApe with its new appearance in the market. Keep an eye on these two coins–they’re sure to be making headlines in the coming months.
