The year 2022 is just a few weeks old, and investors have started scouting for promising industries where they can put their money. Of course, there are thousands of stocks to choose from, but you’ll need to find one with a favorable net debt position and whose margins will be improving with time. So you need to identify the industry that interests you and evaluate how companies in that industry are performing.
To select the best company to invest in, firstly, you need to decide the portfolio you want to achieve and monitor daily news and trends that are likely to impact the industry. You will also need to decide whether to buy or sell the company’s stock.
Therefore, you will need to determine the purpose of the portfolio- to make money. You may also buy stocks to preserve your wealth and make your capital appreciate. Also, you may be interested in generating some supplement income to use in your retirement. Whatever the reason for buying stocks, you must identify leading companies whose stock favors investors. Here are three companies with stocks to consider for Q1 2022.
Roku
It started 2021 on a strong note that saw its shares trading at $490 per share. However, later in the year, it ended up selling its shares at $228 per share which represented a dip of 54 %. But this does not in any way suggest that Roku is not suitable for investment. The metrics that propelled it to move to about $490 per share are still in place and are likely to propel it to a higher level.
As a company, Roku has two important segments: platform and player.
The player includes hardware sales, while the platform segment includes subscription and advertising revenue. The subscription and advertising revenues make Roku provide a wonderful investment opportunity for anyone planning to invest in shares.
To evaluate Roku, you do not need to look at its gross profit alone. You need to consider the active accounts, hours streamed, among other metrics. Also, the company is on a profitability trajectory. For instance, in the year ending September 30, its gross profit grew by 69%, while the streaming hours went up by 21%. Furthermore, its active accounts grew by 23% in the 2020 last quarter.
The company management believes that the supply chain issuers that have ultimately impacted the results will slow down, and the company is expected to post a 37 percent year-over-year revenue increase. Moreover, the supply chains are improving and are likely to get better in the future.
Peloton Interactive
Peloton interactive had a rough 2021. Its share price dropped by 35 % after it announced its 2022 first-quarter earnings. By the end of 2021, its shares were trading at $35.76, a dip of 79% compared to the January 2021 high. This was occasioned by a massive sell-off that resulted in an investor valuation. The investor believes that the strong brand is a sign of better days ahead.
But looking at the metrics such as its revenue, monthly workout and subscriptions, it is an overall dip in the first quarter. However, the metrics show that revenue has grown by 253 %, and the average monthly subscription has increased by 42%. So comparing the recent quarter performance vis a vis the pandemic and lockdown period, it does not look nice. However, the long-term prospects are positive. For instance, subscription revenue moved to 38%, up from 21% in the previous year.
Further, Peloton is a popular brand with customer satisfaction of 70%, so customers are happy with its product. If the current trading P/S of 2.5 is anything to go by, then Peloton’s stock is valued below its market value, and so it is one of the top companies whose shares are worth considering buying.
Teladoc Health
Teladoc provides virtual health services. Initially, its shares were trading at $308, but by the end of 2021, it was selling at $92. This is 70% less than the highest price recorded in February.
But when you look at the available data, it tells you that the public had overreacted to the company shares. In the third quarter of 2021, the company reported revenue growth of 81% which was lower than the revenue it generated before the pandemic- 109%. Also, it registered a 41 percent year-over-year increase during the last quarter. This data tells us that Teladoc is growing consistently.
Also, the number of users grew by 37% in the third quarter, while the subscription-based access fees grew by 99% in the third quarter. Its overall revenue rose from 78 percent to 87 percent. The increment was a result of acquisition of digital platform, Livongo, which services people with chronic conditions.
Thus, Teladoc's annual market size is $600billion and posted $1.1 billion in revenue in 2021. Its P/S is 7 and the company has an impressive consistent revenue growth, so it is one of the companies to consider buying its stock.
Final Thought
If you are left with some extra cash after the holidays or want to reorganize your portfolio, you have an opportunity to do so right away. Teladoc Health, Pelotone Interactive and Roku are some companies you should consider investing in during the first quarter of 2022. For some reason, each of these companies has its shares undervalued. So it gives you an opportunity to increase your net worth by investing in them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.