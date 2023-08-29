At CEAS, we understand that getting the most out of your cannabis purchases can be a challenge. With so many products to choose from and varying price points, it can be difficult to know where to start. That's why we've put together these helpful tips to help you shop smarter and maximize your savings and efficiency. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or a new user, these tips will help you get the most out of your experience at CEAS.
Sign up for our loyalty program.
CEAS offers a loyalty program that allows you to earn points with every purchase. As you accumulate points, you can redeem them for discounts on future purchases. It's an easy way to save money on the products you already love. Plus, you'll be the first to know about exclusive deals and promotions.
Take advantage of our daily deals.
Every day of the week, CEAS San Mateo Dispensary offers special deals on select products. Be sure to check our website or social media pages to see what deals we're offering. From discounts on flower to free edibles with purchase, our daily deals are a great way to get more for your money.
Try our house brand products.
CEAS offers a range of high-quality house brand products at affordable prices. Our house brand flower, concentrates, and edibles are all made with the same care and attention to detail as our premium products. Whether you're on a budget or just looking for a great deal, our house brand products won't disappoint.
Ask our budtenders for recommendations.
Our knowledgeable and friendly budtenders are always happy to help you find the products that are right for you. If you're not sure what to try or have questions about a particular product, don't hesitate to ask. Our team is here to help you make informed choices and get the most out of your cannabis experience. You can contact our budtenders by calling (650) 556-5135, sending us an email to info@ceascollective.org, or sending us a chat on our Google page.
Take advantage of our scheduled deliveries.
CEAS offers a convenient online ordering system that allows scheduled deliveries ahead of time. Not only does this save you time and effort, but it also allows you to take advantage of exclusive online-only deals and promotions.
At CEAS, we want to make your cannabis shopping experience as enjoyable and efficient as possible.You can save money while trying new products and getting the most out of your purchases by shopping with CEAS. From our loyalty program to our daily deals and house brand products, we have everything you need to get started. And don't forget to ask our friendly and knowledgeable budtenders for recommendations – they're here to help you make informed choices and enjoy your cannabis experience to the fullest.
