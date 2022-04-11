Hydrovale Nova is out to make headway in the global industry after launching the first Hydrogen-Powered Zero Emissions Mobile Charging Station that reduces carbon footprint by up to 2.5 pounds per device each day.
The charging station, a solar alternative created for fast-charging phones, tablets, laptops, and portable batteries, charges up to four devices simultaneously. It enables fast charging of almost any combination of devices without the issue of depleting a battery, as well as fast charging 130-watt gaming laptops while users play their favorite games.
James Gluz, founder and Creative Developer of the Hydrogen-Powered Zero Emissions Mobile Charging Station, announced that the First Gen Prototype would begin testing in August 2022.
Hydrogen gas is a safer alternative to propane and natural gas as it produces zero carbon emissions. Instead, with the small flames only water vapor is produced as a byproduct. One of the advantages of the Hydrovale Nova is that a remote professional can take their high end power hungry laptop and work at the park or the beach indefinitely as long as you have a supply of cartridges. James hopes that the custom designed Novalite hydrogen cartridges will last 2-4 hours each and the device houses two cartridges at a time. Meaning, anyone can spend a full day working anywhere other than the home or office.
The Nova + is in early stage development and will replace current propane heat lamps in outdoor areas with Hydrogen fueled lamps that not only produce the traditional 40,000 BTUs of heat energy, but will also produce upto 10 kw of electricity at 240 volts that any restaurant owner can recycle into the power grid or plug in electrical devices right into the Nova+. Not to mention each Nova+ reduces a company's carbon footprint by upto 5 lbs per hour.
The Hydrovale Nova is in its first stage of development and plans to raise $15,000 to develop the 2n generation unit along with the Hydrovale Connect App which allows everyone to purchase a device, track their carbon footprint reduction and compete with friends and neighbors for first place in the zero emissions lifestyle. The Hydrovale Nova Project is looking to raise an additional $100,000 to deliver the initial 50 Nova units and Novalite Cartridge supply for Beta Testing. James Has already raised almost $10,000 internally topped with an additional $14,000 in house labor. to develop the first gen Nova unit which will be available for demonstration in September.
Jeff Bezos pledged 10 billion dollars last year for conservation and climate change and so far the public eye hasn’t seen any result. With a much smaller contribution from the general public The Hydrovale Nova can be ready for the consumer market in as soon as 12 months.
Contact Details
Business Name: Hydrovale Nova
Contact Person: James Gluz
Contact Email: info@hydrovale-nova.com
Website: https://www.hydrovale.co
