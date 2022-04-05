The housing market remains extremely tight in San Mateo County. An ongoing pandemic, wildfires, and huge inflationary pressures have unsurprisingly only made the situation worse.
Middle income earners and many essential workers cannot find affordable housing, making for longer commutes and a diminished work-life balance. Silicon Valley draws many from all over the world yet the housing crisis continues to affect all who call the San Francisco Bay Area, and more specifically, San Mateo County, home. Thus it is no surprise that San Mateo County is one of the most expensive places to live in the world.
According to the California Association of Realtors, in the third quarter of 2021, the median home price in the County was $2 million dollars. Only one-fifth of families living in the area can afford to purchase a home. Rental prices in the county are also unaffordable for most. According to Rentcafé.com, the average rent in San Mateo County, in October 2021, was $3,147. In order to make that rent fit the suggested one-third of earnings ratio, one would have to earn well over $100,000 just to afford the average rent.
On the Peninsula, there is no magic button to instantly increase housing stock and affordability, but HIP Housing— a local non-profit— is doing their part to help. The organization specializes in providing creative, affordable housing solutions throughout San Mateo County and has a successful Home Sharing model, where it matches renters in need of a cost-effective place to live, with individuals who have a room to rent in their home or an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) on their property. The program serves as a win-win, both for those seeking housing and those wishing to continue living independently in their own home, especially older adults who live on fixed incomes.
Since 1972, HIP Housing has empowered families and individuals in the area to live happier, healthier, more independent lives by providing access to a financially viable, safe place to call home. Facilitating living arrangements for nearly 50 years, HIP Housing offers creative solutions to help connect potential tenants with affordable housing opportunities.
Laura Moya is HIP Housing’s Home Sharing Manager. With many years of experience, she serves as the liaison between homeowner and renter. Home sharing programs help thousands of local residents continue to live and work in the same area. A free service, HIP Housing interviews and screens Home Sharing applicants, provides a resource guide for clients to interview each other, assists in completing a Living Together Agreement, and provides ongoing follow up support throughout the home sharing match.
We met one such successful match; a partnership that distills so much of the problem and solution: Claire Sanborn, a local preschool teacher, was thinking she might have to move hours away. She was concerned this would create a stressful and unmanageable commute. At one point, she even thought she might have to move back home with her family in the Midwest, leaving California, a state she has lived and worked in for many years as a beloved member of the community; first as a nanny and now currently at a local preschool.
Instead, HIP Housing helped match Claire with Margi Power of Hillsborough, a homeowner, civic leader, and recent empty nester. She and her husband built a standalone two bedroom, one and a half bath ADU in 2008. Following a stint where family members lived in the sunny, comfortable space, the couple decided to be a part of the solution and sought out the services of HIP Housing.
Claire and Margi happened to know each other and the arrangement has been mutually beneficial.“The situation couldn’t be any better,” Claire said.
Despite having known each other, Claire and Margi wanted the already respectful relationship to also be a formalized arrangement . Claire feels her quality of life has improved tremendously, as she is within walking distance to work. The ADU with a view has provided a beautiful safe haven everyday for which she is grateful; housing stress of the past, now gone.
After their home was burglarized a few years ago, Margi and her husband now travel without worry knowing their house is looked after with their tenant. If Claire goes out of town they coordinate mail, garbage collection and other tasks.
HIP Housing matches clients and creates a contract, anticipating potential challenges from home-sharing trigger points, such as who takes out the garbage, are guests allowed, allergies to pets and so on. The organization stays engaged from application process to vetting and match.
HIP Housing also offers other pioneering ways to solve different housing dilemmas. For example, if older adults wish to age in place,reduced rent could be offered in exchange for grocery shopping, warming up meals, or house cleaning.
Each situation and match is unique and HIP Housing is there as advocate, facilitator and mediator for both parties. The flexibility provided by their services seeks to help alleviate some of the housing crunch, while catering to the needs of essential workers and vital members of the community including teachers, first responders, and healthcare workers.
The solutions to the region’s intractable housing crisis are constrained, yet HIP Housing offers a trusted model for how communities can tackle the problem. We all suffer when vital members of the community are forced to live far away, or in potentially unsafe or inadequate housing situations.
“There is a cost to the cost of housing and a cost to the community if we cannot find solutions,” Margi said.
There are Home Sharing organizations throughout the state, and the process of streamlining and permitting for ADUs is a city by city process. These solutions provide a reliable source of income and reduced housing expenses without the uncertainties and risks of short-term rentals and on-line housemate search websites. Of course, helping residents find stable housing helps keep our neighborhoods thriving, but more needs to be done.
If you are interested in finding out more about HIP Housing’s free assistance and/or how to donate or engage with their services, Laura Moya— the Home-Sharing Coordinator for Claire and Margi — says “give us a call, we can always start by answering your questions.”
Join HIP Housing May 12, as the organization holds its 50th Anniversary celebration at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City, with special guest, Lavar Burton. Tickets for the event can be purchased at http://hiphousing.org/annual-event/. Save the date!
