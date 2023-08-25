The gig economy industry was one of the most beneficial for people, especially during the pandemic when their services of delivering food or products were in the highest demand. The jobs mostly included temporary or part-time positions, which helped many make a decent income while caring for their studies or full-time employment. The sector is so successful that it’s expected for the gross volume to increase in 2023, reaching 455.2 billion US dollars.
The most common jobs in the gig economy included ride-sharing and delivery services, but other types of freelance work were available, such as coaching or tutoring. But by far, delivery workers were the most affected by the risks of this profession. Besides the consistent work input and prolonged hours, the domain greatly threatens employees’ health, and many of them suffered considerable injuries and were the subjects of collisions with cars, especially those riding bikes.
Workplace accidents, ignored by safety regulators
A recent report by the HSE showed how companies don’t have the right approach when it comes to people’s safety. Mandatory investigations, essential to perform after an incident, haven’t been respected for numerous reasons, such as unavailable evidence.
Unfortunately, people seeking help and compensation weren’t provided the right service and support. According to https://www.accidentclaims.co.uk/accident-at-work-claim, workers have the right to file compensation claims for suffering an injury of any kind. With the right resources and evidence, their case should be considered. Still, this seems more doable with the help of an advisor who takes the case to court and can make justice.
And although the UK is one of the safest places for people to work, the HSE reports revealed that 123 workplace fatalities occurred in 2022, while non-fatal accidents account for 565.000 injured employees. A considerable part of non-fatal accidents includes slips, trips and falls, but consequences of manual equipment handling are also frequent.
Gig workers are even more exposed to dangers
While office employees work within a considerable safe area, gig workers get out there and need to be alert for other road participants, especially cars. Most of the time, bigger vehicles are not paying attention to what’s around them or are simply disrespecting delivery workers who must deal with different weather conditions, indifferent pedestrians and drivers who don’t abide by the law.
The most common injuries these workers experience include bruising, but others break their bones or have concussions due to vehicle collisions. Unfortunately, businesses aren’t necessarily prioritising worker’s safety, especially since they’re performing their tasks in environments that can’t be controlled. Delivery companies indeed offer flexible hours or work and sometimes decent pay. But considering the high demand from workers to get part-time jobs, they know investing in employees for the long term might not be suitable, as people come and go, depending on various factors.
The gig economy isn’t that great
Although the recruitment process is faster and future employees don’t have to undergo strenuous tests, this situation also eliminates all the required documentation for workers’ safety. This is also why the sector rarely provides any benefits, so things like private insurance or retirement planning are out of the question.
Working in the gig industry is also incredibly stressful due to the fast-paced jobs people have to do in little time. Delivery personnel must be as rapid as possible to receive their full salary, increasing the risk of accidents. These jobs are also affected by numerous unexpected changes that workers need to get used to and adapt their routes or plan immediately.
But one of the things that are not talked about enough is the lack of communication, considering these workers are alone on their shifts all the time and aren’t performing in an office where there are many more chances of engaging with others. Whether they work from home or on the bicycle, they don’t have the opportunity to chat with others as they’re always on the run.
Companies lack ethical culture
On the other hand, businesses have plenty of benefits from offering this system within their local area, as people will always need an alternative source of income besides their full-time job. Besides cost-effectiveness, great output production and a diverse labour force, these organisations also believe they’re indispensable for the economy.
However, most companies in the gig economy lack ethical culture, luring people in with casual employment processes. There are no competitive wages and benefits, only salaries based on performance, which is one of the most strenuous to achieve. There are three main ethical issues raised.
First, the organisation of work where the power is distributed to platforms where scoring and matching algorithms can be manipulated to influence allocation. The lack of transparent systems often leads to unfair outcomes that can’t be reported.
Secondly, the issue of job precariousness includes what workers are doing to achieve their tasks, even if that would mean withstanding uncomfortable situations. For example, those who label graphic content on social media and different platforms are constantly exposed to emotional distress.
Finally, there’s a problem with worker exploitation from the perspective of using people considered independent contractors rather than workers, which is why they’re not provided Wirth social and legal projection. This documentation limitation increases employees’ vulnerability because they are not offered basic worker protection, despite their overtime program and unpaid sick time.
These uncomfortable situations have only been recently addressed since numerous protests and manifestations occurred since the pandemic when this category of workers was the most exposed to health risks. A proper legal framework for gig workers is in progress, and hopefully, they’ll receive the deserved safety and benefits in the future.
Bottom line
The gig economy is one of the easiest to enter, as recruitment processes are fast and easy, with salaries coming in fast. At the same time, the sector is one of the most dangerous for employees, who are rushed to complete their tasks in precarious environments and are not provided with additional benefits besides their salaries. This leads to numerous injuries and accidents, for which workers are not paid for sick time off.
