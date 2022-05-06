DINNERBELL LAUNCHES IN THE PENINSULA: DELIVERING CHEF- PREPARED HOMESTYLE HEAT-AND-SERVE DINNERS, PERFECT FOR FAMILIES

Dinnerbell, the answer to homestyle, hassle-free, convenient family dinners, announced the launch of its first heat-and-serve meal service debuting in the Peninsula—Atherton, East Palo Alto, Emerald Hills, Menlo Park, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Redwood City, Redwood Shores and Stanford. The Dinnerbell meal service is designed to make dinnertime easy for busy families with freshly prepared, wholesome meals brought to their door straight from a local chef’s kitchen.
“As a busy, working mom, for years I was looking for a solution to provide an easy, delicious dinner offering to my active daughters, but everything I tried eventually fell short of one or both of those criteria,” said Dinnerbell Co-Founder Lara Hoyem. “Dinnerbell solves this dilemma for me and other families on the peninsula with an easy-to-use, affordable service that delivers dinners that are delicious and nutritious.”
All meals are locally-sourced and made-to-order, available for ordering on dinnerbell.com. Delivery times are Monday - Friday between 3 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. and can be ordered up to two weeks in advance or by midnight for next day delivery. Ingredients are always fresh and local, and seasonal items are incorporated to ensure different and diverse menu choices. The menu includes special offers throughout the year, featuring different local chefs and food experts in the community.
“As someone who has worked with children and families in the community for a decade around cooking and meal planning, Dinnerbell meets families where they are,” said Michelle DeWolf, Board Certified Health Coach and Founder of The Festive Table. “As a parent of a vegan, flexitarian and carnivore, I can feed my family with Dinnerbell, they are satisfied and I feel great.”
The core homestyle Dinnerbell meals are on the menu year-round and offer main courses and sides including fresh salads and vegetables, potatoes, pasta, grains and freshly baked breads. These are prepared in partnership with Chef & CEO Eric Barnachea, a 35-year seasoned cooking professional, and his team of experts at Catered Too, a five-star catering company located in East Palo Alto.
“I’ve always connected my love for cooking to my love for family, just like my grandfather taught me as a personal chef,” said Catered Too Chef & CEO Eric Barnachea. “With Dinnerbell, I have the opportunity to expand my business and bring families the delicious meals that I enjoy with my wife and five kids. Our ingredients and recipes are truly something that you can feel good about.”
The Dinnerbell menu offers options for everyone in the family and includes savory meats: Smoky Beef Brisket Family Meal—sliced beef brisket slow-cooked in our smoker, until fork tender, served with chef-recommended garden green chimichurri sauce; and Cedar Plank Salmon—roasted, tender and juicy, coated in fresh herbs and spices, infused with cedar flavors and served with chef-recommended whole-grain honey mustard dressing. Other main courses offer vegetarian and vegan options—Vegan White Bean & Wild Mushroom Cassoulet, and a Vegan Rainbow Grain Bowl with golden beets, roasted cauliflower, red cabbage, sauteed wild mushrooms, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, fresh greens and lemon.
In addition, Dinnerbell offers limited time menu items made from other local chefs and restaurants. Right now, families have the opportunity to order a Mexican Family Meal Deal made by Chefs Chuy and Miguel—a generous portion of boneless skinless chicken thighs marinated overnight in a smoky chipotle adobo sauce, grilled to perfection, and served with a cilantro aji verde sauce. A Persian Family Meal Deal is also available made by cooking goddesses and hosts of Modern Persian Food podcast, Bita Arabian and Beata Nazem Kelley—a bounty of delicious grilled yogurt and saffron chicken skewers, charred richly spiced vegetables, crispy saffron rice cups, seasonal pickled veggies, a cool refreshing cucumber yogurt sauce and Persian buttercream cupcakes for dessert. Another limited time dessert is brought to the Dinnerbell menu from Drops of Dough, giving families the opportunity to bake Chocolate Chip Cookies and Birthday Cake Cookies from award-winning locally sourced dough.
The menu also includes a range of core desserts: Gooey Chocolate Brownies, Sea Salt Caramel Dark Chocolate Pudding and Homestyle Chocolate Chip Cookies with Sea Salt.
Dinnerbell partners with Dispatch Goods so that meals come in earth-friendly, reusable packaging. Meals are dropped off in insulated bags to stay fresh until ready to heat-and-serve and the packaging is collected and sanitized to reuse for future deliveries.
Place an order now - June 30 and receive free delivery with promo code DBNEWS2.
Dinnerbell partners with schools and other non-profits to fundraise in the local community and is also working with local chefs or other foodies who are inspired to help create family-friendly dinner offerings. Those interested in working together can visit dinnerbell.com/become-a-partner.
