A federal judge has allowed a lawsuit against Geico Corp. to proceed as a class action. The claim is that Geico overcharged more than two million California drivers for car insurance in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic, some of the most severe lockdowns went into place. This led to forced behavioral changes of Americans throughout the country. For drivers, it meant leaving a car sitting in the garage, used only for occasional trips to the grocery store.
This lack of activity significantly lowered the risk of collision. Even during the times a person was on the road, there was very little traffic. Insurers are expected to provide discounts or refunds in cases like these. In fact, there are a number of car insurance discounts available to low-risk drivers in normal times as well.
Geico did in fact offer some relief. They provided $2.5 billion to policyholders. However, they provided this in the form of credits, including discounts on renewals. The class action lawsuit claims that what they provided fell well short, based on what they reaped due to the drastic reduction in payouts.
What has Geico said?
For its part, Geico is fighting back against this class action. Previously, the firm had contended that a group lawsuit would create insurmountable manageability problems. The U.S. District Judge who allowed the class action to proceed – Beth Labson Freeman of San Jose – rejected this claim.
Freeman asserted that a class action would be better than individual lawsuits, with the damages model provided by the plaintiffs potentially “[presenting] an appropriate percentage refund over a sufficiently long time” to address manageability concerns.
Geico has also made other claims as to the validity of the class action. They have said it cannot account for differences among policyholders. There is a basis for this, considering that different parties have been insured for vastly different periods of time. They have also stated that there would be major difficulties in retroactively assessing damages, isolating pandemic costs, and adjusting rates.
Can they win?
A major challenge that Geico faces is in their own promises made during the early days of the pandemic. They claimed that their credits program would provide “substantial and full relief.” While the terms used are vague, that may work in favor of the plaintiffs. It is difficult for a company to claim to have provided this relief if such a large number of policyholders reject it.
That being said, Geico may be able to win this lawsuit. Similar lawsuits have been brought against them in Chicago and Manhattan. While the Chicago lawsuit is ongoing, an appeals court upheld a judge's dismissal of the lawsuit in Manhattan.
Who is Geico?
If you're unfamiliar with Geico’s roots, the company is a part of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Berkshire has owned Geico in its entirety since 1996. Berkshire is based in Omaha, Nebraska, while Geico is based in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
