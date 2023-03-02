At this time last year, Covid-19 cases were poised to reach their greatest peak of the pandemic to date because of the Delta strain.
Therefore, it makes sense that, by The New Consumer's Consumer Trends poll from the previous year, 45% of Americans considered Covid to be the worst problem the U.S. was now experiencing.
But these days, anxieties about inflation and price increases have taken their place. According to this year's study, just 16% of individuals believe that COVID-19 is the most critical issue, compared to 45% who believe that inflation is.
It is, therefore, not surprising that people are now increasingly stressed by prices, looking for extra income and using services like FitMyMoney to find valuable advice for financial problems.
Why Did It Happen?
Compared to 53% who said it was a key concern at the same time last year, the poll indicated that just 37% of Americans identified the virus as one of their top five issues for the government to address in 2022.
The economy received more mentions in the open-ended question than the pandemic (68% of respondents) as a top 2022 worry. The number of people who mentioned inflation this year is substantially greater than it was last year (14% vs. less than 1%). A comparable percentage did so last year.
Mismatches between supply and demand brought on by the epidemic continue to contribute significantly to consumer inflation. The price of a used automobile increased by 3.5% from November to December, and it has increased by more than 37% since last year.
Due to customer demand, secondhand vehicle prices have increased while semiconductor supply shortages have constrained new car manufacturing.
As additional issues, such as the omicron variant and extreme weather, have exacerbated the supply chain issues and labor constraints that have dogged merchants since the coronavirus pandemic emerged, shortages at U.S. food shops have also gotten worse recently.
Republicans vs. Democrats
With a few significant exceptions, Republicans and Democrats disagree on the majority of the nation's issues. With 84% of Republicans and independents leaning Republican expressing concern about inflation, this group is most worried about it.
Democrats as a whole (57%) see inflation as a very serious issue. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to consider climate change (63%) and health care affordability (65%) to be extremely serious issues.
Climate change is rated as a very large concern by Democrats about four times more frequently than by Republicans (63% vs. 16%). On the other hand, Republicans are far more likely than Democrats to think that illegal immigration is a very serious problem (65% vs. 19%).
The majority of Republicans and Democrats do not see public school quality as a serious issue. This is a very major concern for the nation, according to 40% of Republicans and a comparable percentage of Democrats (36%).
Over the past two years, both the coronavirus and unemployment have diminished as significant issues. Only 23% of Americans in the latest poll consider unemployment a very serious issue, down from 41% a year earlier to 50% in June 2020. Both partisan members have experienced a drop.
Tension Rises as a Result of Inflation
The great majority of individuals (83%) indicated that inflation is a major source of stress. At the same time, the majority of adults also reported that the economy (69%) and money (66%) are important sources of worry. Since March 2020, the percentage of US consumers anticipating the epidemic to cause long-term damage has dropped to only 37%.
The majority of people who claimed that stress related to money was related to having enough money to cover necessities agreed that this was the case. Compared to 41% of the overall population, slightly more than half of the people (55%) who said money is a big source of stress also indicated it causes arguments or tension in their household. This could be somewhat brought on by needing to choose differently owing to a shortage of funds.
Individuals who stated that money is a significant source of stress were more likely to claim that their main source of concern has enough money to pay for items now (72% vs. 48%) than adults with yearly household incomes of $50K or more.
Those who said that money is a major source of stress were more likely to state that having enough money to pay for things now is what stresses them out about money the most (77% vs. 48%) than those who said that money is a considerable source of stress.
In the last month, more than half of all individuals (56%) said they and/or their families had to make alternative decisions owing to a shortage of funds. Latino/a and Black adults reported this at greater rates than White and Asian adults (66% and 59% vs. 52% and 45%, respectively).
Shopping Patterns Change as a Result of Rising Prices
Pricing pressure has an impact on how consumers shop. The statistics from a recent Ipsos study are displayed below, demonstrating that more than 80% of customers have altered their behavior in at least one aspect. Despite the recent reprieve, US inflation is still near 40-year highs.
Purchasing name brands during sales is the most popular consumer strategy. Additionally, around a third of shoppers will probably make fewer purchases altogether.
It's interesting to note that middle-class households seem to be altering their behavior the most, which may mean that lower-class customers have already made all the necessary cuts and have nowhere else to turn. Consumers with higher incomes are less likely to feel the need to make budget cuts.
Another Ipsos study found that 37% of participants anticipate increasing their expenditure over the next three months as a result of this inflationary pressure. More people (40%) believe their spending will stay the same. If this is the case and prices keep increasing at the same rate, buying habits will continue to change as consumers attempt to stretch a dollar as far as possible.
Conclusion
Inflation would make people reevaluate their purchasing plans, but that would still be much less expensive than a widespread, protracted disease. Real overall costs of the pandemic are incurred in terms of
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.