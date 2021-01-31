Cultural proficiency should be a key focus for new programs in South San Francisco intended to improve responses to those experiencing mental health issues or improve communication with disenfranchised communities, said officials.
The South San Francisco Mayor’s Commission on Racial and Social Equity met Monday, Jan. 25, to discuss a couple of burgeoning initiatives launching in 2021 focused on mental health and community outreach.
The commission formed from the social justice movement following the killing of George Floyd spent the past few months identifying potential ways to make South San Francisco a more equitable community, and some of those programs are launching soon.
A first effort is the city’s participation in a collaboration with San Mateo County officials and experts from Stanford University embedding mental health experts on calls which would typically yield a response from police officers.
South San Francisco joined San Mateo, Redwood City and Daly City among the local jurisdictions where a mental health clinicians will begin work assisting those who are experiencing issues which deserve specialized care.
City Manager Mike Futrell said he expects the work will begin work in June, following a thorough hiring and training process also requiring response personnel to build proficiency among dispatchers to determine which calls require a mental health specialist.
Though he acknowledged the process leading to launching the program may be too deliberate for some, Futrell said he was impressed with the urgency showed by partner agencies in developing and approving the proposal.
Vice Mayor Mark Nagales agreed, crediting the swift action of city officials and the commission in getting the program off the ground.
“We saw how important this issue is and we moved quickly,” he said.
Calls for embedding specialists grew increasingly common in the past year, as advocates claimed police officers often do not have the training to best accommodate those experiencing mental health issues.
For his part, Futrell anticipated that successful implementation of the project could eventually lead to fewer unnecessary emergency responses to calls by police which ultimately may save the city money, on top of the social benefits provided.
For the program to reach a high standard, commissioners noted that attention should be paid to assuring the clinician hired understands the community they serve, with hopes that cultural proficiency will yield better outcomes.
To that end, some commissioners suggested that a person experiencing mental health issues will be more willing to accept offers for help from someone who looks like them and speaks their language.
Similarly, commissioners made the same suggestion when officials launch a community ambassador program intended to improve outreach to communities that need assistance, but traditionally have not sought that help.
The program, which will be facilitated by the South San Francisco Library, is intended to aid disenfranchised communities navigate the variety of public resources which exist but can be difficult to access for some.
Library Director Valerie Sommer said the one-year pilot program launching this summer will educate and empower residents, with hopes of also improving the lines of communication between the community and City Hall.
To achieve those goals, commissioners recommended assuring the ambassadors can speak a variety of languages; know how to leverage relationships with existing community organizations which can boost participation; and reflect the communities they are trying to reach.
Also, the distrust of government organizations fostered by the rhetoric and policies of former President Donald Trump should be recognized as well, said commissioners. To help repair that relationship, commissioners said ambassadors should be experts in connecting with disenfranchised residents.
“To have buy-in, you need someone who understands the community,” said Nayeli Bernal, a consultant hired to facilitate the discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.