I agree with the San Mateo Planning Commission that the Benjamin Franklin Hotel building should stay the way it is (“Draper University founder threatens move” in the Jan. 28 edition of the Daily Journal). I find Mr. Draper’s comments about San Mateo very insulting and wrong. Let’s get something clear, San Mateo was fine before he arrived here and would be better without him and his big tech bullies. In the 35 years I have live here I have witnessed the loss of what made this city nice. If he wants to move I say great, and take your tacky Hero Center with you. I can assure you downtown San Mateo won’t become a ghost town.
The Ben Franklin Hotel is a jewel and if Mr. Draper can’t appreciate that then he can take his big ego somewhere else. As far as San Mateo being anti-business, I say bull, it is, however, crowded, expensive and gridlocked with traffic. So, Tim, I encourage you to move although I don’t think your going to like Texas.
William Keegan
San Mateo
