A 21-year-old San Mateo resident, who prosecutors say was on bail for alleged gang related felony assault, has been held to answer on charges including assault with a deadly weapon in a Dec. 7 incident at a San Mateo apartment.
Wilbert NavarreteChan pointed a firearm at a person sleeping on the couch and pulled the trigger but the gun did not fire, prosecutors said.
The victim ran out of the apartment to a nearby restaurant and called 911, prosecutors said.
San Mateo police found the defendant and two other individuals in a car, where a loaded 9 mm firearm was located under the driver’s seat, prosecutors said.
An empty 9 mm magazine was located in NavarreteChan’s pocket, prosecutors said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned March 12.
